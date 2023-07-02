Northpoint City Corridor Overflows With Bicycles, Mall To Remove Those Abandoned Or Left Unattended

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hundreds Of Bicycles Parked Outside Northpoint City, Poses Safety Hazard

Visitors to Northpoint City in Yishun have noticed hundreds of bicycles parked along a corridor outside the mall. There are so many bicycles, in fact, that it appears to be a mass bicycle parking space.

Some cyclists have even been parking at the mall’s entrances, blocking the pathway for others.

According to 8world News, shoppers have sent feedback to the mall’s management, hoping they will do something about this safety hazard.

Over 300 bicycles parked at Northpoint City corridor, many not in good condition

The bicycles can be seen near the entrance of Northpoint City at Popeye’s.

8world News observed that those who park their bicycles along the corridor are mostly office and mall workers, as well as delivery riders.

Out of over 300 bikes, many were visibly not in good condition. Some had rusted bodies and missing seats, while others had flat tyres.

Members of the public said they hope others can use the bicycle parking facilities as they were intended. They also expressed concern over the safety hazard the bicycles pose, as people can easily trip on them.

66-year-old Yishun resident Madam Lin (transliterated from Chinese) told 8world that she often rides her bicycle to Northpoint City. She cycles home once her errands are complete.

“This place is very convenient. Everyone should adopt the habit of returning their bikes once they are done here.”

Madam Lin also noted that many had left their bikes unattended for an extended period. Some have apparently been there for years.

38-year-old mother, Madam Yun (transliterated from Chinese) is worried her toddler might trip when walking along the corridor due to the sheer number of bicycles there.

Older cyclists find it difficult to use double-tier bicycle racks provided

Although Northpoint City management has provided double-tier bicycle racks for cyclists to park their bikes, many do not fully utilise them.

Particularly, older cyclists such as Madam Lin and 50-year-old Madam Kang (transliterated from Chinese) would rather park their bikes at the unsheltered walkway.

Their bikes are too heavy, so they are unable to lift them onto the racks on their own, said Madam Kang.

Northpoint City working with authorities to mitigate issue

Responding to queries by 8world, a spokesperson for Northpoint City said they have free bicycle parking facilities on the ground floor and basement level. They can accommodate up to 1,440 bicycles in these lots.

Additionally, they have designated spots for delivery riders to park their bicycles.

They have put up signs in the corridor indicating the proper bicycle parking spots and are working with relevant authorities to remove unattended bicycles.

The spokesperson also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Featured image by MS News.