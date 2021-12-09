Nurse Who Worked At SGH Passes Away On 3 Dec

It’s never easy for anyone when someone they know passes on, especially when it comes out of the blue.

Given the struggles that many frontliners face, it also hits as hard, if not more so, for fellow frontliners when one of their own passes on.

A nurse who worked at Singapore General Hospital passed away last week.



Tributes poured in on Instagram page @sgnightingales, offering messages of care and compassion.

Nurse passes away

According to a condolence message in The Straits Times, Ms Karunyah Paskaran passed away on 3 Dec.

She worked at Singapore General Hospital in a urology ward before her death.

The condolence message was submitted by the management and staff from SGH.

Tributes pour in on Instagram for SGH nurse

Sgnightingales, an Instagram page that shares the struggles of nurses in Singapore, shared the news of her passing.

The message read,

Remembering our beloved nightingale, Karunyah. A beautiful soul gone too soon but never forgotten. You have touched many lives, and you have definitely touched our hearts. Heaven gained another nightingale. May your soul rest in eternal peace my dear 🤍 #NursesCareForNurses

Netizens left messages offering wishes for her to rest in peace.

Messages encouraging nurses to support each other were also aplenty.

A user, who claims to be a friend and direct colleague, said they had worked together. The user also offered support and a listening ear to those who may need it.

MS News has reached out to SGH to learn more about the incident. We will update the article when they get back.

Rest in peace, Karunyah

A frontliner’s passing is a loss to the profession and Singapore. As evidenced by the messages, she will definitely be missed.

And as echoed in the tributes, do look out for your loved ones and co-workers during this period — this is a tough time for everyone, but frontliners are among the ones who have it much harder.

MS News offers our sincere condolences to Ms Paskaran’s family, and we hope she rests in peace.

