NUS Expels Student Following Allegations Of Filming Sex Acts Without Consent

The National University of Singapore (NUS) said it has expelled a student who allegedly filmed 2 female students without their consent while engaged in sex acts.

NUS had responded to media queries from The Straits Times (ST) and TODAY, following articles online about the student’s alleged acts.

The 4th year student was a Residential Assistant at Prince George’s Park Residences, one of NUS’ accommodations.

NUS expels student after sexual misconduct allegations

According to NUS, the student’s candidature was terminated on 10 Feb. It was first reported on The Parrot Review that the student is a scholar and a 4th year student.

This followed allegations in Feb from 2 female students that he’d recorded them without consent while they were engaged in sex acts.

All parties are unnamed, and NUS declined to name them.

Five days following the complaints, the student was evicted from the university housing.

He is also a no-contact order, which means he cannot contact the victims on his own.

NUS emphasised the safety and well-being of students as their top priorities.

NUS delivered verdict on 10 Feb

NUS’s board of discipline delivered their verdict, wherein the student’s candidature was terminated, via Zoom on 10 Feb.

However, residents were allegedly not notified of either this decision, or of the eviction, The Parrot Review reported.

Monday (12 Apr) is the first public announcement of his expulsion.

Prior to his expulsion, the student is said to also have been in the NUS powerlifting team as a team manager.

He has also apparently deactivated his social media accounts.

No details available on cases due to ongoing investigations

Although the student has been expelled, there are no further details on the incidents due to ongoing police investigations.

It should be noted that non-consensual filming of sex acts is a crime.

Those convicted can be jailed for up to two years, and may also be caned or fined.

