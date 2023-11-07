OCBC Digital Services Reportedly Down, Customers Advised To Use Alternative Payment Methods

OCBC Digital Services Down On 7 Nov, Customers Unable To Make PayNow Transfers

UPDATE (7 Nov, 3.30pm): OCBC updated in a Facebook post that their digital services had resumed as of 2.45pm. The bank thanked customers for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience.

This afternoon (7 Nov), customers were unable to access OCBC’s digital services, especially to make transactions via PayNow.

In response, the bank acknowledged the issue in a notice on the app’s login page and said they were working to fix it.

OCBC also apologised via a Facebook post and said they were attempting to resolve the situation.

OCBC digital services currently down for customers

OCBC’s digital services seemed to be down on Tuesday (7 Nov) afternoon, with many customers claiming that they were unable to access the bank’s app.

Upon opening it, they were greeted by a notification highlighting the situation on the login page.

The notification read, “You may have difficulty accessing our banking and payment services. We are sorry for any inconvenience and are working to bring things back to normal as soon as possible.”

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that some users attempting to make a transaction via PayNow were unable to select a recipient to whom they would transfer the payment.

Instead, they would reportedly receive a notification stating that their selected contact had not yet registered with the service.

Meanwhile, others were unable to load the PayNow page at all, according to an MS News reader, who’s also an OCBC bank customer.

Customers complain on Facebook

Due to the inability to access the services, OCBC’s customers have taken to the comments section on the bank’s latest Facebook post to highlight the matter.

Multiple users said they experienced difficulties logging into the app and using PayNow.

Responding to their comments, OCBC said that the bank was having “intermittent slowness.”

“Please try logging in again at a later time,” they urged.

In a separate Facebook post, the bank said they were experiencing intermittent technical issues with the Funds Transfer service on the app and online.

For those who need to make urgent payments, they should consider other modes of payment like using credit cards or NETs.

“We are working hard to resolve this issue ASAP, sorry for any inconvenience caused,” OCBC said.

