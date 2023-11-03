NETS Services Temporarily Down On 3 Nov Afternoon, Restored After 1 Hour

NETS Payment Services Temporarily Down On 3 Nov Afternoon

Those who tried using NETS to pay for their lunches on Friday (3 Nov) might have faced some difficulties.

The payment service was down at about 12pm, affecting customers using NETS QR and eNETS.

Thankfully, the services were restored about an hour later.

At about 12.19pm on Friday (3 Nov), NETS took to Facebook to announce that their QR and eNETS services were facing “connectivity issues”.

They assured customers that they were working on stabilising the services and sought their patience and understanding.

Even though customers of OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS and UOB can use NETS’ services, only DBS was quick enough to issue a statement addressing the disruption.

To allay users’ worries, the bank assured customers that they could use their DBS/POSB credit or debit cards for their payment needs in the meantime.

They also assured customers that NETS was “working to recover the services” at the time.

Restored about an hour later

Thankfully, NETS successfully restored services after about an hour. They updated customers about the development at about 1.25pm via social media.

The payment services group thanked customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

