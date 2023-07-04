M’sia Girl Plans To Walk 1.5km To School After Missing Bus, Police Escort Her There

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Police Officers Escort Girl To School After Learning She Missed Her Bus

After noticing a young girl walking alone on the streets, a group of police officers in Malaysia went to see what was up.

When they learnt that she was making her way to school on foot after missing her bus, they decided to escort her to her destination.

The officers also told her teacher about what happened and asked her to inform her guardians.

An account of the incident was shared on Facebook and the officers were praised for taking their time to ensure the child got to school safely.

JB police find girl walking alone

Polis Daerah Seri Alam (Seri Alam District Police) took to Facebook to share about the encounter, which took place at 12.15pm on Monday (3 July).

Three traffic officers were at Jalan Dedap 1, Taman Johor Jaya in Johor Bahru when they spotted a young girl walking by herself.

The officers were Mohd Rohaizam bin Mohd Zin, Abang Azrul Izwan bin Abang Aduka, and Hasbullah bin Abd Mana.

According to the post, they spotted the girl while they were out on patrol.

After talking to her, they found out she had missed the school bus and was going to walk to school.

However, the school was around 1.5km away.

Officers escort girl to school safely

Learning of her plight, the officers, with the help of a member of the public, escorted her to school.

There, they also told her teacher to inform the child’s guardians of the incident.

Ending the post, the police advised all parents or guardians to always monitor and not neglect the safety of their children.

This is to prevent unwanted incidents from happening.

The post garnered praise from netizens, who thanked the police for helping the girl and keeping her safe.

Indeed, kudos to the officers for looking out for the child.

