OK Chicken Rice Gives Out Free Meals To Everyone This Valentine’s Day

It’s the season of love again. As Valentine’s Day is here, a local chicken rice stall chooses to celebrate Singaporeans’ greatest love—food.

On Sunday (13 Feb), OK Chicken Rice shared on Facebook that they will be giving a free meal to everyone, regardless of race, age, or nationality.

This free meal, which they lovingly dub ‘OK’s Valentine Community Love Gift’, can be claimed at all 6 of their outlets after 3pm today.

OK Chicken Rice free meals after 3pm on Valentine’s Day

On 14 Feb after 3pm, anyone and everyone can drop by any of OK Chicken Rice’s outlets to claim their Valentine’s day gift—a free meal.

Besides chicken rice, customers can also get porridge or curry noodles.

All you’ll have to do is tell the staff you’re there to claim your “Valentine’s Community Gift”.

However, do note that the free meals will only be available for dine-in customers, and no bulk redemption is permitted.

All free meals will be standard, and no upgrades are allowed.

Claim your free meal at any outlet

OK Chicken Rice has 6 outlets islandwide, which makes claiming your free Valentine’s Day meal all the more convenient.

Here are their locations:

721 Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 560721

3 Saint George, Singapore 320003

932 Hougang, Singapore 530932

513 Yishun, Singapore 760513

51 Havelock, Singapore 161051

501 West Coast Drive, Singapore 120501

OK Chicken Rice is known for their generosity. Besides Valentine’s Day, they also previously gave away free meals on National Day and Labour Day.

Jio bae for an economical V-day date

So if you have no plans with bae yet or are spending Valentine’s Day on your own, why not drop by your nearest OK Chicken Rice outlet and bask in all the love they’re showering you with?

Remember that the free meals will only be given out after 3pm until their closing time.

