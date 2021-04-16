Eat Full Portions For Free On 1 May At OK Chicken Rice’s 4 Stalls As Part Of May Day Celebrations

It seems that 2021 is going by in a flash, and very soon May Day (or Labour Day) will be upon us.

Every 1 May, we mark the day to show solidarity with workers – which means almost all paid employees in Singapore.

The past year, has been tougher than usual as almost everybody’s work has been affected in some way by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So as a gesture of appreciation, OK Chicken Rice is offering free food for dine in customers on May Day.

Yes, you heard that right – no payment is necessary, just come and eat till stocks last at their 4 outlets across Singapore.

Full portions of 6 different dishes

The chicken rice chain announced the treat on Facebook on Friday (16 Apr), saying they want to celebrate May Day with Singaporeans.

What’s more they’re offering not 1, but 6 different dishes, to those who come.

Thus, everybody should be able to find something that they’ll like.

Choice of roast or steamed chicken

Have you ever found yourself unable to choose between roast of steamed chicken when ordering chicken rice?

Photo courtesy of OK Chicken Rice.

Perhaps knowing about the indecision of many, OK Chicken Rice will offer up both roast and steamed chicken rice for free on May Day.

Photo courtesy of OK Chicken Rice.

Those who somehow don’t like rice can choose to get a bowl of porridge, again with roast or steamed chicken.

Photo courtesy of OK Chicken Rice.

For diners who prefer something spicer, roast chicken curry noodles will be avaliable.

Photo courtesy of OK Chicken Rice.

Of course, the steamed chicken version won’t be left out.

Photo courtesy of OK Chicken Rice.

And yes, it bears repeating that everything is absolutely free.

1,000 portions available from 5-9pm

A total of 1,000 full portions will be available, so there should be enough for everybody.

The treat will start at 5pm, and from 8pm onwards, they’ll allow people to take away the food.

It ends when the outlets close at 9pm, or earlier if the food runs out.

Stall has given back to the community before

But why is OK Chicken Rice being so generous?

The chain is actually no stranger to giving back to the community.

In the early days of the pandemic, they started a “cheer-up campaign” to encourage and thank healthcare workers.

Just $3 donated by members of the public would buy a healthcare worker a hearty meal comprising chicken rice, half a braised egg, otak and tofu.

Last Apr, they started another initiative called “Pay It Forward”, where anybody who needed a meal could get one for free. The public could donate a meal by giving $4.

Drivers of taxis and private-hire vehicles were also not forgotten, as the stall started a “Have a Meal” campaign to give out free chicken rice to them.

Photo courtesy of OK Chicken Rice.

To celebrate National Day last year, they decided to cater to seniors, who could get a plate of chicken rice for just $0.55. Everyone else got a 55% discount.

4 outlets across Singapore

This time round, OK Chicken Rice’s promotion is arguably their most generous yet.

So if you want to celebrate May Day with the quintessential Singapore dish, head down to their 4 outlets across Singapore, which are halal-certified:

Ang Mo Kio

Address: Foodloft Coffeeshop

Block 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, S560721

Tel: 87730102

Open till: 9pm

St George

Address: Choices Coffeeshop

Block 3 St George Road, S320003

Tel: 87730103

Open till: 9pm

Hougang

Address: Tastebud Coffeeshop

Block 932 Hougang Avenue 9, S530932

Tel: 87730104

Open till: 9pm

Yishun

Address: Foodgle Coffeeshop

Block 513, Yishun Street 51, S760513

Tel: 87734001

Open till: 9pm

Embracing the giving spirit for May Day

Kudos to OK Chicken Rice for celebrating May Day by generously giving out free food to Singaporeans.

Though we know Singaporeans love free stuff, if you’re going down for the treat don’t take advantage of it by taking more than you need.

And if you’re doing well, do consider letting those who’re more needy take the food.

As OK Chicken Rice has shown us, we can get through these hard times together if we embrace the spirit of giving.

