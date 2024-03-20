Old Chang Kee has Ramadan frozen food sale in Woodlands, some products cheaper than those in store

Old Chang Kee has Ramadan frozen food sale in Woodlands

From now until 9 April, Old Chang Kee (OCK) is holding a Ramadan Frozen Food Sale at its Woodlands headquarters (HQ).

Apart from delighting customers with mouth-watering snacks, some of the products are also priced cheaper than those in stores.

The booth will be open from 10am to 5pm daily.

All-time favourite snacks such as gyoza and sotong wings

On 18 March (Sunday), OCK Singapore took to Facebook to give users a preview of its first-ever frozen food sale.

The sale features frozen versions of snacks commonly found at OCK kiosks. These include gyoza, sotong wings, and crab nuggets.

Apart from the popular snacks, pre-made pastes such as curry, laksa, and chilli crab are also available.

After filling their baskets with frozen goods, customers can treat themselves to ready-to-eat snacks at the nearby booth.

Some products priced cheaper than those in store

Interestingly, some of the products are priced cheaper than those available online.

For example, a packet of 45 chicken nuggets costs S$12 at the sale. The same product goes for S$15.90 on OCK’s Shopee store.

Customers can enjoy another S$1 discount off their bill if they purchase three packets of chicken nuggets, which cost S$35.

Here’s a breakdown of the prices:

Customers can also get their hands on freebies and exclusive offers. These include a free Old Chang Kee cooler bag with a minimum purchase of S$80.

If you’re interested to check out OCK’s Frozen Food Sale, here are the deets:

Old Chang Kee Ramadan Frozen Food Sale

Address: 2 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738427

Dates: 18 March – 9 April 2024

Opening hours: 10am – 5pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Admiralty

Featured image adapted from Old Chang Kee Singapore on Facebook.