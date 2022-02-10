Immense Popularity Of Olympics Panda Mascot Causes Shortage Of Merch

During this year’s Beijing Olympics, many athletes have become the centre of attention. However, many people have their eyes set on the adorable Panda mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen.

The merchandise featuring Bing Dwen Dwen in a snowsuit has become so popular that it caused an unexpected shortage.

China’s Olympic committee said that they will boost the supply of the product so that more people can get their hands on the beloved bear.

Olympics panda sold out online within 15 minutes

The Panda merchandise was so popular that an online store sold out in 15 minutes, as reported by The Guardian.

Additionally, a flagship store has already sold 50,000 units. It is estimated that the merchandise of Bing Dwen Dwen has already fetched 2.5 Billion Yuan (S$528 million).

According to the Chinese social media platform Little Red Book, some folks queued more than 12 hours to purchase merchandise featuring the beloved panda.

Shortage of merchandise across online sites & offline stores

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the mascot, there has been a shortage in supply across both physical and online stores. This was exacerbated by the CNY holidays during which factories were not operating.

To maintain the supply of the panda, some stores have imposed limits on the number of units each customer is allowed to purchase.

The Beijing Olympic Committee has said that they would boost the production of Bing Dwen Dwen to meet the huge demand, according to CNN.

Olympics panda meticulously designed

While Bing Dwen Dwen is undeniably cute, there is more behind just its appearance.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Bing Dwen Dwen’s name in Chinese connotes purity and strength.

Furthermore, the panda’s sports helmet not only makes it look more athletic but also evokes technology through a futuristic aesthetic.

Panda a symbol of unity this Olympics

As Beijing Olympics 2022 takes place in the midst of a pandemic, many are unable to personally attend the event.

Hence, perhaps owning the Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise can make one feel more involved in the games.

We hope that everyone has been enjoying the Olympics so far, and all the best to those who are trying to get their hands on the coveted bear.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and Weibo.