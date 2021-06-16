IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform Seeks Tech Solutions For Business Owners

Facing a rapidly changing business landscape can be daunting. However, there are platforms out there that aid in closing the gap between the old and the new.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Open Innovation Platform (OIP) seeks to do just that.

By being a platform that matches tech-savvy problem solvers to real-life challenges faced by companies in Singapore, business owners don’t have to feel lost in this digital age.

In its most recent open call for innovators, the initiative presents 27 new challenges, each accompanied by prize money of up to $50,000.

Source

Here’s how you can start matching up and making a change.

Open Innovation Platform connects businesses with problem solvers

For many business owners, the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” may have worked over the years.

However, with technological advancements coming aplenty, it won’t be long before you are left in the dark by your forward-thinking competitors.

Be it SMEs, large enterprises, or even government agencies, there are opportunities for businesses and operations to go digital.

Source

And OIP seamlessly allows businesses in need to connect with tech whizzes who could be the answer to their problems. This way, businesses can cut down costs doing the crowdsourcing themselves.

Organisations such as Huawei, F&N and even Mediacorp have sought the expertise of over 10,000 problem solvers via the platform.

Source

Problem solvers turn their ideas into prototypes for evaluation

On the other side, problem solvers are the brains behind the brawns. They are the trailblazers who have spearheaded their innovations onto the world.

However, as with anything else, competition is fierce, and it may be hard to get your sales pitch across to a willing audience.

With OIP, you can easily bring your expertise to business owners with real-life challenges pertaining to topics like media and enterprises.

An example of a media challenge

Source

- Upcoming Livestream - SAT, JUN 19 AT 8:00 PM UTC+08 Off The Record: Singapore's Efforts Against COVID-19 Online Event Be Notified When Stream Goes Live (Click on the 'Interested' button on the Event Page)

An example of an enterprise challenge

Source

Convert your ideas into a prototype designed to fix their problem, and you could stand a chance to be rewarded with the attached prize money.

With the funding and collaboration, you can then scale your operations further and get a leg up with the newfound customer reference.

Fake News Guard a success story from OIP

An example of a successful match between a problem solver and problem owner would be between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and London-based data engineer Ms Mattia Spinelli.

Back in 2018, SPH had launched a call seeking problem solvers to develop a solution to help the public better discern between fake news and real news.

While problem-solvers around the world developed a total of 12 concepts, Ms Spinelli’s solution, aptly named Fake News Guard, stood out for its robustness, relevance and scalability.

The platform relies on data and machine learning to link news topics with published newspaper articles. She was also awarded $20,000 as promised.

Open Innovation Platform’s 10th call ends on 31 Jul

Start making a real change, one challenge at a time. Submissions for OIP’s 10th call is now open and is running till 31 Jul.

For innovative tech problem solvers, you can check out the list of challenges and keep up-to-date on their website.

Everything you need to know to get started is here.

Seeking innovative tech solutions for real challenges

Even in these difficult times, organisations are looking towards the future and seeking creative solutions to make the world a better place.

If you’ve got the ability to make a change, why not start helping some of these businesses out with their problems? You could very well be the catalyst for the next tech trend to sweep the world.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.