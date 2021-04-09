Lux Orchard Condo Reportedly Bought By Taiwanese Family Behind Want Want Company

Not long ago, we reported that a single buyer had purchased all the units at EDEN — an ultra-luxury condo at Orchard Road.

Recently, more information has surfaced about the mysterious buyer.

Turns out, the condo wasn’t bought by a single person, but rather a single entity.

On Wednesday (7 Apr), The Business Times (BT) reported that the Taiwanese family behind Want Want China Holdings – the same company that produces our favourite rice crackers – has purchased the EDEN residential project was purchased.

Family behind Want Want company reportedly bought Orchard condo

According to BT, all 20 units at EDEN condo were sold to the Tsai family behind Want Want China Holdings.

The $293 million purchase reportedly involved 3 transactions — 1 unit by Chairman Mr Tsai Eng-Meng, 18 units by his son Shao Chung, and the remaining one also by the latter in a separate deal.

With a net worth of around $6.3 billion, Mr Tsai Eng-Meng is the 3rd richest person in Taiwan.

Apart from running Want Want, Mr Tsai also invests in hotel, media, and other financial services, reports Forbes.

Condo has 20 units, each with an unobstructed view of town

EDEN Condo sits at 2 Draycott Park and features a 270-degree ‘private gardens-in-the-sky’.

Each of the 20 units occupies a single floor and offers an unobstructed view of town.

The apartments measures 3,000 sq ft and houses 4 en suite bedrooms each.

Perhaps we’ll see more of the Want Want company

Though purchasing such a luxurious property in town is something that few of us can dream of, it’s certainly heartening to know that developments in Singapore are in such high demand.

Now that the family behind Want Want has purchased such a large-ticket item in Singapore, perhaps we’ll see more of them and their brand on our shores.

