All 20 Units Of EDEN Condo At Orchard Road Reportedly Sold To 1 Buyer

For many of us, living in a condo is a luxury that we can only dream of. Owning such a home may seem decadent enough — but imagine having 20 units to your name.

That seems to be the case for a recent buyer of an ultra-luxury condo at Orchard Road, who reportedly bought all 20 units in one shot.

We don’t know what the buyer plans to do with all the apartments, but paying a 9-digit sum for them is staggering to stay the least.

Developer sells entire Orchard Road condo for $293 million

Condo developer Swire Properties announced the massive sale via a press release on Thursday (25 Mar 2021).

While they didn’t disclose the buyer’s details, it was rather intriguing that they managed to sell all 20 apartments.

What’s certain is that the deal for the ultra-luxury EDEN residential project at 2 Draycott Park was sealed for $293 million.

Buyer believed to be a Chinese family

EdgeProp believes that the buyer is a Chinese Family, though the property agent declined to confirm this.

The sale itself is still pending the fulfillment of terms and purchase agreements. Following that, it’ll officially be complete by 26 May 2021.

The building features 270-degree ‘private gardens-in-the-sky’, which let it truly live up to its name as a green Eden amidst an urban cityscape.

According to design firm Heatherwick Studio, each floor houses a single 282sq m apartment, so you can imagine just how big they are.

With 4 en suite bedrooms in each unit, queuing up to use the toilet is a headache residents won’t have to endure.

The first unit hovering 23 metres above ground also means that every apartment will have a beautiful view of town.

A luxury only few can experience

Making such a huge purchase is something beyond what many of us can even fathom. But for those who can afford it like this buyer, perhaps the investment is worthwhile.

We hope that they’ll enjoy the residences to the fullest, and make the most of their acquisition.

Meanwhile, we’ll be sitting back and relaxing contently in our own humble abodes.

