Orchard Road Rats Feast On Sleeping Man’s Cup Noodles, Take Turns Eating ‘Family Dinner’

Rats Enjoy Sleeping Man’s Cup Noodles Along Orchard Road

Everyone loves cup noodles — they’re tasty, cheap, and easy to access. This certainly seemed to be the case for a group of hungry rats at Orchard Road.

A passerby recently spotted some of these opportunistic rodents feasting on a stranger’s cup noodles.

It appeared that the human had fallen asleep and dropped his meal in the process.

The jittery rodents took turns crawling into the container to eat, while a bystander filmed the entire scene.

Orchard Road rats feast on cup noodles

An anonymous user uploaded the video of the curious incident to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

In the clip, an unknown man appeared to have fallen asleep on a bench along Orchard Road — with Orchard Towers in the background.

A cup of opened instant noodles lay at the feet of the sleeping man, who seemed oblivious to his rat companions.

The rodents eagerly gathered under the bench and savoured the free meal.

One skirted around the soup puddle while another dug into the cup noodles like a Junior College (JC) student the night before their A-Levels.

According to the caption on the Facebook post, the incident happened at 5.30am on Sunday (1 Oct).

Rats take turns grabbing food from the container

As the video progressed, what were three rats turned quickly into four. The new rat ducked into the cup noodles and nibbled on the delicious contents.

He goes back for seconds, while the OP comments “must be a whole family!”.

The jittery, high-strung rodents whirl around constantly, as if afraid that the human would wake up and chase them off.

Luckily for them, he remains completely motionless throughout their nice family dinner.

Elsewhere in Singapore, diners spotted rats scurrying along the water pipes in a Boon Lay eatery last year.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.