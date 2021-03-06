Pablo Cheese Tart Ice Cream Available In FamilyMart Taiwan Outlets

Our obsession with all things dairy like ice cream, boba tea, and cheesy dishes knows now end. Now, thanks to Taiwan’s innovative food scene, it seems a new treat has been added to our bucket list.

Recently, Pablo Cheese Tart launched a cheesy yet milky ice cream coated with a layer of white chocolate.

Ice cream is the famous pastry in dessert form

Pablo Cheese Tart might have left our shores some 2 years ago, but fans will no doubt still remember the delightful taste of their rich cheesy desserts.

Their newly-launched ice cream is exactly what you’d expect of their signature cheese tarts, except this time, it’s served freezing cold.

With the sweltering heat of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if most Singaporeans opt for the ice cream over the actual cheese tart.

Hidden under the paper packaging is a white chocolate crust sprinkled with bits of shortbread.

One would instantly think of Pablo’s iconic cheese tarts the moment they bite into the ice cream, thanks to its fragrant milk aroma.

Those with a sharp tastebud might even catch a hint of apricot jam, which gives it a slightly sweet flavour.

Available in FamilyMart Taiwan

Sadly, Pablo Cheese Tart ice cream is only available in FamilyMart outlets over in Taiwan at the time of writing.

They are, however, rather inexpensive at just S$2.80 (NT$59) per cone, so perhaps you might want to hunt for these on your post-Covid Taiwan trips.

Must-try for dairy lovers

Pablo Cheese Tart ice cream certainly sounds like just what we need to beat the unbearable Singapore heat.

Though it’s only available in Taiwan now, let’s hope it will make its way to Singapore in the near future.

