Tiger Sugar Kit Kat Milk Tea Available At 8 Outlets

Bubble tea has become an essential ‘commodity’ among many Singaporeans, with aficionados hunting for the newest flavours.

Now, bubble tea lovers have yet another reason to rejoice as Tiger Sugar unveiled its Kit Kat Brown Sugar Milk Tea on Friday (2 Oct).

With the new drink, Singaporeans can now have a ‘break’ with a Kit Kat while enjoying their favourite brown sugar beverage.

Adding crushed Kit Kats to milk tea

Tiger Sugar’s new concoction include its classic milk tea mixed with chocolate milk and topped with Kit Kat wafers bits.

We’ve yet to try the drink ourselves, but we expect it to bear resemblance to Milo dinosaur, but crispy.

However, the drink looks to be on the sweeter side, so if you like your drinks kosong, this might not be for you.

Tiger Sugar has three different options for the drink:

KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba Milk

KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Pearl Milk

KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk

Their introductory price is $5.90.

Tiger Sugar Kit Kat milk tea at 8 outlets

The drink will be available at all 8 Tiger Sugar outlets around Singapore so you don’t have to search high and low for the new flavour.

The outlets are:

Nex Serangoon, #B1-16

Holland Piazza @ Holland Village B1-06

Northpoint City, South Wing, #01-153

Jurong Point Shopping Center #03-40/41

Capitol Singapore #B2-32 (City Hall MRT Exit D)

Paragon Shopping Mall, 290 Orchard Road #B1-39/40,

Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road #B1-s42

Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road #B1-30A (311 New Upper Changi Rd) Given how popular Tiger Sugar is, we advise chionging for a spot in the queue if you’re a die-hard fan. Don’t forget to practice safe-distancing though.

Have a break, have a Kit Kat… milk tea

Having introduced Milo Brown Sugar boba earlier this year, Tiger Sugar’s latest creation certainly doesn’t come as a surprise.

So you’ve enjoyed McDonald’s Kit Kat McFlurry, it looks like you may be in for a treat with Tiger Sugar’s latest offering.

We know what we’re gonna get for our lunch breaks.

