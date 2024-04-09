Man in S’pore claims paper Tesla offering cost him S$100, charged extra for ‘charging port’

Man paid S$200 for paper Tesla offering and charging port

A post on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page regarding a unique type of Tesla has sparked a mixture of amusement and confusion among netizens.

A man has shared his experience purchasing a paper Tesla offering for S$100.

The stall owner also advised him to purchase the electric car’s “charging port” for an additional sum, which he did.

Bought paper Tesla offering for S$200

On Saturday (6 April), a Complaint Singapore member posted his experience purchasing paper offerings.

The man claimed the stall owner told him the Tesla paper offering was “more expensive” since it was an “electric car”, and he was unable to provide a discount.

Just as he was about to leave the store after spending S$100 on the Tesla-themed offering, he was stopped.

The stall owner allegedly said: “Ah boy arh, you forget to buy charging port.”

Seeing as the Tesla was an “electric car”, the man agreed to purchase the charging port for another S$100.

Netizens troll man’s purchase

Since the incident was posted on Facebook, many commenters have poked fun at the man’s purchase, sarcastically suggesting he should have spent more money on other car features.

Some also joked that the dearly departed should look for the seller if the “car” malfunctions.

Others hinted the man was scammed as the seller overcharged for the paper offering to earn more money.

Overall, commenters were amused by the man’s S$200 purchase.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.