S’poreans Who Show Their Passports At Paradigm Mall JB Will Get RM50 Worth Of Vouchers Each

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Paradigm Mall JB Gives Vouchers For Each Singapore Passport You Present Till 30 Sep

Since borders reopened, many Singaporeans have revived their favourite pastime of flocking across the Causeway to shop and dine in Johor Bahru.

Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru is looking to make that experience sweeter with cash vouchers worth RM50 (S$14.43) for every Singapore passport you show to the concierge.

Four passports can get you RM200 (S$57.81), in other words.

The offer lasts until 30 Sep, so if you’re heading to JB before then, don’t miss the chance to snag some free shopping vouchers.

Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru giving out shopping vouchers

Lemon8 user @shanshine displays the vouchers you can expect to receive if you hand over your Singapore passport and download the WCT Buddy app.

Alternatively, you can apply online for the vouchers through the Paradigm Mall JB Facebook page and I Lurve Paradigm Mall JB Facebook page.

And yes, each passport grants you RM50 in shopping vouchers for use at the mall.

Do note that the vouchers are only applicable for use in certain stores.

@shanshine showed a variety of vouchers you can expect to receive.

The Ultimate Reward promo includes vouchers for staycays & Starbucks

The deal is part of Paradigm Mall JB’s ‘The Ultimate Reward’ promo.

Other rewards include The Hotel Guests Reward, where you get vouchers just for staying at the following hotels in JB:

New York Hotel

Citrus Hotel

Amari Hotel

Amerin Hotel

Millesime Hotel

Granada Hotel

Trove Hotel

Holiday Inn Hotel

Similarly, the offer lasts until 30 Sep, so if you’re headed across the border for a stay, you may want to consider these hotel accommodations.

Starbucks at Paradigm Mall JB is also offering a promo for Singapore shoppers who spend RM500 (S$144) and above.

You can redeem a free tall-sized Starbucks drive at the Starbucks Reserve outlet.

Check out other offers at Paradigm Mall JB here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from aspirantsg on Instagram.