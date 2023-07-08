S’pore To JB Bus Rides Available On Grab From S$3, Choose From Multiple Pick-Up Locations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grab Has ‘Hidden’ Bus Feature That Lets Users Book Rides To JB

Most of us in Singapore are no strangers to using Grab — from ordering food and groceries to a means of quick and easy transport.

What most people might not know, however, is that they can use Grab to travel across the Causeway.

The function is sort of ‘hidden’ in the application, under the ‘Travel’ category.

One resourceful individual has recently figured this out and was kind enough to give others a walk-through of the Grab bus option.

Hop on at multiple locations in Singapore

TikTok user @slowberries first posted the step-by-step guide on 28 June.

In the useful slideshow, she first showed viewers how to access the Grab Bus function on the application.

The mystery option is ‘lurking’ in the icon that states ‘More’ on the homepage.

After clicking on said icon, users merely need to scroll until they see the ‘Bus & Ferry’ option.

They will then be prompted to select their pick-up point and destination.

But here’s the top tip: Make sure to set the destination as Johor Bahru (JB) CIQ Checkpoint first before selecting the pick-up point.

By doing so, the app will automatically filter the available pick-up points for that route.

Then it’s the final step of selecting the departure date and time and buying the ticket.

According to 8world News, the “bus service price” ranges from S$3 to S$11 per person.

There are also round-trip bus services on the Grab application that bring travellers from Singapore to Malaysian states like Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Grab bus waits for you to clear customs

In a follow-up video, the TikTok user answered some frequently asked questions regarding her viral guide.

She shared that the bus will wait for about 15 (non-peak) to 20 minutes (peak) for passengers to clear immigration.

However, we’re unable to confirm the accuracy of this information at the time of writing.

With regard to the prices, the OP noted that the app charges more for pick-up points further away from customs.

“But the good thing with the bus is that you don’t have to wait in line for a ride into customs,” she quipped.

That being said, at the checkpoint itself, you’ll still have to queue with everyone else to clear immigration.

Commuters can book Grab bus to JB from S$3

Those who’ve commuted on public transport to JB will know the pain of being packed like sardines. You’re one of the lucky few if you manage to even get a seat.

Perhaps this Grab Bus option may be a more comfortable way to get to customs. We certainly have TikTok user @slowberries to thank for this useful hack.

Did you know about this hack and will you try it out for yourself? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Grab app and Transtar Travel on Facebook.