South Korean Actress Park Soo-Ryun Passes Away At 29 After Falling Down Stairs

‘Snowdrop’ Actress Park Soo-Ryun Passes Away After Being Declared Brain Dead

South Korean actress Park Soo-Ryun, who appeared in K-drama “Snowdrop”, has passed away at the age of 29.

Her sudden death was reportedly the result of a fall down the stairs.

She was declared brain dead after the accident.

Park Soo-Ryun passes away in hospital after falling on 11 June

Park, 29, was returning home on Sunday (11 June) afternoon when she fell down the stairs, reported South Korea’s OSEN news portal.

While not much was said about why she fell, she was rushed to the hospital.

Sadly, she was declared to be brain dead after doctors couldn’t resuscitate her.

Family will donate her organs

Park’s family has decided to donate her organs in her honour as she had a warm heart.

Her mother was quoted by Soompi, an entertainment news site, as saying that while her brain was unconscious, her heart was still beating.

Thus, she added,

As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday (13 June).

She was an accomplished musical theatre actress

While Park may not have appeared that often on screen, she was an accomplished musical theatre actress.

She made her stage debut with the musical “Il Tenore” in 2018, and followed that up with roles in shows like “Finding Mr Destiny”, “The Days We Loved”, and “Siddhartha”.

More of her more recent appearances was in “The Days We Loved”. She was set to perform with the show on Jeju Island before the accident.

Sadly, this will not happen due to her untimely passing.

She acted a small role in ‘Snowdrop’

Avid K-drama watchers will however have heard of a show that Park acted in — the romantic series “Snowdrop”.

She played a small role in it as a university student detained by the authorities.

Despite her minor role, she got to rub shoulders with series lead Jung Hae-In.

In an Instagram post, she said Jung was gracious enough to stay with her till the end of filming and was thoughtful of each and every female “college student” on set.

Korean stars gone too soon

Park has now joined the long list of Korean entertainment personalities who’ve gone too soon.

This includes Moonbin, a member of K-pop group ASTRO, who passed away at age 25 in April.

In August 2022, actress Yoo Joo-Eun passed away at age 27.

It’s a pity that someone with a bright future ahead of them has left so abruptly.

MS News extends our condolences to Park’s family and friends. May her memory live on in her work.

