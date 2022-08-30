South Korean Actress Yoo Joo-Eun Passes Away At 27, Apologises To Family For ‘Leaving First’

South Korean Actress Yoo Joo-Eun Passes Away, Brother Posts Final Note On Instagram

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-Eun, who appeared in the dramas “Big Forest” and “Joseon Survival Period”, has died of suicide at the age of 27.

Her brother shared the tragic news on her Instagram account on Monday (29 Aug), along with her heartbreaking final note.

In her letter, she thanked her friends and family for loving her. She also declared that she had lived a happy and successful life.

Her funeral will take place at Ajou University Hospital on Wednesday (31 Aug).

Yoo Joo-Eun apologises to family for “leaving first”

On Monday (29 Aug), Yoo’s older brother took to her Instagram account, which is now set to private, to share that the actress has left to a place where she can “rest comfortably”.

He also uploaded a note that she wrote before her death in accordance with her final wishes.

Yoo started out by apologising to her parents, grandmother, and brother for “leaving first”. She also urged them not to cry, reassuring them that she wasn’t feeling sad at all.

According to Yoo, she lived a life that was happier than what she thought she deserved, which was “enough” for her.

She then urged everyone not to worry about her and to live a good life.

Really wanted to be an actor

Yoo went on to say that she wanted to be an actor so badly, but living that life wasn’t easy for her.

She admitted that she didn’t want to do anything else, but that ended up giving her a lot of despair.

“Having something that you want to do is a blessing, but I also realised that only wanting to do that is a curse,” she wrote.

The Korea JoongAng Daily reports that after acting in “Big Forest” in 2018 and “Joseon Survival Period” in 2019, Yoo has not taken on any other roles.

Ending off her note, Yoo thanked her family and friends for loving her, which gave her strength and laughter.

“I had unforgettable memories until the end, so I think I’ve lived a successful life,” she said, also thanking her “teachers” for everything they taught her.

We offer our deepest condolences to Yoo’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out to Samaritans of Singapore via their hotline at 1800-221-4444.

Featured image adapted from Dispatch Korea.