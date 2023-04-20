Moonbin Of K-Pop Group ASTRO Dies Aged 25, Was Found Unresponsive In Apartment

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ASTRO’s Moonbin Passes Away At 25, Cause Of Death Unknown

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, has passed on. He was 25.

According to South Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi, local police said the star died on Wednesday (19 Apr) at about 8.10pm.

His manager reportedly found him unresponsive in his apartment in Gangnam, Seoul before calling the police.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station posited that Moonbin possibly “took his own life”. However, this has yet to be confirmed and the exact cause of death is still unknown.

ASTRO’s label confirms Moonbin’s death, releases statement

ASTRO and Moonbin’s record label Fantagio released a statement on Thursday (20 Apr) confirming his passing.

The company apologised for having to convey the tragic news. They said that Moonbin “suddenly left” and is now “a star in the sky”.

They are also “deeply mourning” the loss of the artist. At the same time, it highlighted that their grief cannot compare to that of his family and friends.

“It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin,” Fantagio added. They acknowledged that the ASTRO fanbase’s — known as AROHA — dedication and support for Moonbin makes this loss an overwhelming one.

Fantagio also urged people not to speculate on what happened, and avoid “malicious reports”. This is to ensure that Moonbin’s family is able to mourn the deceased and say their goodbyes in peace.

A private funeral will be held for the late ASTRO member. It will see family, close friends, and agency colleagues in attendance.

The company ended its statement on a poignant note, saying, “Once again, we express our deep mourning as the departed walks his final path.”

Moonbin supposed to perform at upcoming concert before his passing

Moonbin debuted with ASTRO in February 2016 with their first extended play (EP), ‘Spring Up’. However, he has long been active in entertainment since he was a child, having been a child model and starred in dramas.

He took a short hiatus from the group in late 2019, citing health reasons. He ended his break in February 2020, appearing in a broadcast with the rest of the group.

Since then, Moonbin had been hard at work with ASTRO and its sub-unit, Moonbin & Sanha. He renewed his contract with Fantagio in last December.

Moonbin was slated to perform at an upcoming concert with with the sub-unit before news broke about his passing.

We offer our deepest condolences to Moonbin’s family, friends, and AROHA all over the world during this difficult time.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out for help. Here are some helplines to turn to in the case of a mental health emergency.

Featured image adapted from ASTRO via wheninmanila.com.