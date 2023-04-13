Korean Actors Lee Seung Gi & Lee Da In Spotted At Orchard Road, Couple Kindly Declines Pictures

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Newlywed Korean Actors Lee Seung Gi & Lee Da In Spotted At Orchard Road

Running into famous international celebrities on the streets of Singapore is a rare opportunity.

However, a few local fans were lucky enough to spot Korean actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In at Orchard Road recently.

Sadly, the couple declined to take pictures with them. Despite the rejection, the fans noted that the pair was very friendly.

Fans spot Korean actors at Orchard Road

On Tuesday (11 Apr), Instagram user @daseungcouple posted an Instagram story of the couple.

Clad in casual yet stylish attires, the two actors were spotted standing at a taxi stand near Liat Towers.

A caption to the Instagram story wrote that the OP “politely asked (the couple) for a picture”.

Unfortunately, Lee Seung Gi allegedly declined them kindly and said, “So sorry.”

Nevertheless, fans noted that the couple was very friendly and that Lee Da In also smiled at them kindly.

Lee Seung Gi in Singapore for business trip

Fans speculated that the couple could have come to Singapore for their honeymoon.

However, allkpop reported that a representative from Lee Seung Gi’s agency, Human Made, confirmed that he is in Singapore for a business trip. Meanwhile, his wife is here to accompany him.

Furthermore, according to TenAsia, the couple has no plans to go on a honeymoon as of yet. This is because of their busy schedules.

After all, Lee Seung Gi will be having his upcoming Asia tour, ‘The Dreamer’s Dream – Chapter 2’, in May, with a stop in Singapore.

Furthermore, StarNews also reported that his wife Lee Da In was cast for MBC’s upcoming historical drama ‘Lovers’. As such, the couple will be extremely busy for the next few months.

Couple had wedding in early April

The adorable couple held their lavish wedding at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam on 7 Apr.

Having gotten married recently, there is no doubt that a huge amount of attention is being placed upon the newlyweds.

Although they are here for work, hopefully, they will be able to take a good break and enjoy their time on our sunny island.

Featured image adapted from @byhumanmade on Instagram and @daseungcouple on Instagram.