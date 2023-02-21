‘Shang-Chi’ Actor Tony Leung Strolls Around Gardens By The Bay, Snaps Pic With Grandmas

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hong Kong Actor Tony Leung Visits Singapore, Takes Photo With Fans At Gardens By The Bay

Singapore may be a small country, but it certainly is no stranger to celebrity visitors from all over the globe.

Recently, TikTok user @jaden.physio aka Jaden Lim shared about his lucky encounter with famous actor Tony Leung at Gardens by the Bay.

He shared that he was just having a “leisurely walk” in the area with his grandmother and her friend when they bumped into the Hong Kong superstar.

Other users couldn’t help but crack jokes referencing Mr Leung’s role in the Marvel flick ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

Fan bumps into Tony Leung at Gardens by the Bay

On Sunday (19 Feb), Mr Lim posted a two-photo montage on TikTok, one of which shows Mr Leung with his arms around two beaming grey-haired ladies.

He had shared the same image on Instagram over a week earlier on 11 Feb, revealing that the picture was taken the day before.

“Leisurely walk in Gardens by the Bay and bumped into Tony Leung,” Mr Lim wrote in his caption.

When someone asked if Mr Leung was by himself, Mr Lim cryptically stated that he had “promised to keep a secret”, so it’s unclear if the actor’s wife Carina Lau had also accompanied him on the trip.

Netizens envious of encounter

Other users were surprised that a bona fide A-lister would just be wandering about in public, seemingly without a huge entourage of minders and bodyguards.

“Wait what he’s just walking around like that?” said one shocked netizen, to which Mr Lim replied, “Very casual.”

An envious fan expressed their desire to meet Mr Leung too. Mr Lim then encouragingly assured them that their chance will also come.

The spotlight was also on Mr Lim’s grandmother and the other elderly woman grinning from ear to ear in the shot. Can you blame them, though?

Marvel fans couldn’t help but make references to Mr Leung’s role in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, in which he plays the villainous Xu Wenwu.

One commenter joked that Mr Lim should run if he saw “a lot of bracelets” on Mr Leung’s arms.

For those who haven’t seen the movie, the bracelets refer to the ten rings on Mr Leung’s character Xu Wenwu’s arms, which gave him powers.

Luckily for Mr Lim, he emerged from the meeting unscathed.

Hope the star had a wonderful time in Singapore

Seeing such a renowned and revered star like Mr Leung being so down-to-earth is certainly heartening.

Whatever he was doing here in Singapore, we hope he had a great time visiting our sunny shores and that he’ll be back soon.

When that happens, perhaps more fans will have the opportunity to meet him like Mr Lim — just remember to be respectful and considerate of his boundaries.

