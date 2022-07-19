Haha From Running Man Spotted At Raffles City Supermarket, S’poreans Wonder Why He’s Here

Running Man Star Haha Spotted In Raffles City Supermarket On 17 Jul

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love all things Korean. From food to music to dramas, it’s hard to avoid the Hallyu Wave.

The globally popular Korean variety show Running Man has legions of fans, and one of its stars recently popped up unannounced in Singapore recently, much to everyone’s surprise.

Singer and host Ha Dong-hoon, aka Haha, who’s known for his bratty attitude on the series, was spotted shopping at a Raffles City supermarket on Sunday (17 Jul).

Together with a small film crew, he explored the aisles while making comments – likely witty quips – to the cameras.

After numerous celebrity sightings in recent times, Singaporeans are wondering what another global star is doing on our sunny shores.

TikToker spots Haha browsing supermarket aisles

Korean stars have seemingly been coming to Singapore en masse in recent times. The latest to join that list is Running Man’s Haha.

On Sunday (17 Jul), TikTok user @oh.bellyflebby uploaded a video of her encounter with the Hallyu star at CS Fresh in Raffles City.

According to OP, she was listening to music when a loud voice speaking Korean pierced through her headphones.

Although she was sceptical at first, she immediately recognised it was Haha when she heard his unmistakable voice.

The 20-second clip shows Haha browsing the aisles of the supermarket with a vlogging camera in his hand, surrounded by other cameramen.

He also appeared to stock up on various bread products while also gazing at the rows of soju bottles in the store.

That same day, Instagram user @rowieeka_ shared about his lucky encounter with Haha at Jewel Changi Airport, complete with a selfie.

He described the star as “super kind” and “friendly in real life”, and claimed that Haha was the one who offered to take a picture together.

Haha is the latest in a string of Korean stars showing up in town.

Earlier this month, actors Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-joon were spotted filming a drama in the downtown CBD area.

K-pop boyband NCT 127 also recently held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Running Man star Haha in town to film his part in reality show

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Haha was in Singapore to film the new reality gaming show Good Game Asia.

The programme is a competition that seeks to find the next video game superstar.

Six episodes of the show are now available on their YouTube channel.

Keep an eye out for your favourite oppa

It seems like Singapore is becoming quite the travel destination for Korean celebs.

The next time you’re out, you might want to keep your eyes peeled.

Who knows — you might just see your favourite oppa enjoying his lunch at a kopitiam.

Featured image adapted from @oh.bellyflebby on TikTok & @rowieeka_ on Instagram.

