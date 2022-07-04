Truck ‘Rams’ Into Cars On Robinson Road, Stunt Is Actually For A Korean Drama

Truck Crashes Into Cars On Robinson Road For Korean Drama Film Set

Traffic accidents are undoubtedly a hot topic in Singapore. When witnessing a three-way collision occurring via dashcam footage, we’d be quick to look out for who’s responsible.

Fortunately, this time around, the accident in question was all for show — quite literally. A scene of a truck ramming headlong into two cars at Robinson Road sparked concern amongst netizens.

However, the scene was later revealed to be part of filming for the upcoming Korean drama series Little Women.

Truck crashes into cars on Robinson Road

According to a post by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on Sunday (3 Jul) at the junction between Robinson Road and McCallum Street.

As horrified onlookers watch, a massive truck barrels into two cars while heading down the junction.

The truck was travelling at a relatively high speed and crushed both cars at once.

Actually for Korean drama series ‘Little Women’

Without context, it’s pretty clear to see why netizens were concerned upon watching the clip. Many users immediately aired their outrage at the scene.

However, as it turns out, no one suffered any injuries in the incident. The collision was just for a scene in the upcoming Korean drama series Little Women.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that filmmakers had cordoned off a stretch of Robinson Road from Capital Tower to Lau Pa Sat for filming.

Buses were also skipping stops along that particular street from 7am to 4pm that day for the same reason.

In addition to the faux car crash, fans also reportedly caught a glimpse of famous South Korean actress Kim Go-eun.

She was in a pink dress and greeted fans warmly.

Little Women is a modern-day adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s titular novel and will premiere in August this year.

Exciting to witness a film set up close & personal

Singaporeans love watching Korean dramas. So, it’s even more exciting to learn that the filming of another drama is taking place at a location so near us.

We can’t wait to see where they’ll go next.

Hopefully, fans will be able to spot their favourite stars before filming is wrapped up.

