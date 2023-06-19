Woman Stands In Star Vista Parking Lot To Chope It, Holds Up Other Motorists

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Chopes Parking Lot At Star Vista By Standing In It, Called Out For Actions

There can often be a shortage of parking lots in shopping malls, especially during peak hours.

Unfortunately, this may cause some drivers to resort to drastic measures, which could lead to inconveniencing others.

Such was the case recently at Star Vista, where a woman tried to reserve a parking lot by standing in it.

As a result, she apparently held up other motorists in the area, with one driver eventually having to find a separate lot.

Woman chopes parking lot by standing in it at Star Vista

Footage of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page on Monday (19 June).

The person who submitted the clip shared that they were waiting for a parking lot in the Star Vista carpark for 20 to 30 minutes.

One of the lots eventually became available when a car left it.

However, before the OP could fully reverse their vehicle into the lot, the woman stepped in and stood in it.

Assuming she would just be there for a short while, the OP continued to back their car into the space.

When she remained in her position, though, the OP realised she planned on standing inside the lot to ‘chope’ it.

Stopping their car, the OP disembarked and asked the woman to move, pointing out that they had been waiting for nearly half an hour.

The woman then reportedly insisted that she had reached the lot first and her vehicle was arriving.

Insists she reached parking lot first

Footage of the encounter shows the woman standing in the lot with at least five vehicles surrounding her.

One of the drivers can be heard telling her that five vehicles are waiting for her to move from the lot.

In response, the woman simply says, “The car is coming… I already told you, the car is coming.”

This is followed by an image of the driver of the vehicle which the woman had been waiting for.

In the caption, the OP said that they had no choice but to park their vehicle in another lot that had freed up.

They added that they had returned to the lot to snap a picture of the driver that had taken their space.

Noticing them doing so, he allegedly egged them on to take more photos since he is “so handsome”.

Netizens call woman out for behaviour

The video has since gained a fair bit of attention on Facebook, with more than 10,000 views at the time of writing.

Many slammed the woman for her behaviour, calling it unacceptable.

Her insistence in reserving the lot in such a manner that inconvenienced other motorists was also criticised by users.

Others urged mall security to step in and prevent visitors from reserving parking lots by standing in them.

They noted that reserving parking lots in such a manner was highly inconsiderate towards other drivers in the area.

Not to mention, obstructing vehicles from moving into a parking lot is very dangerous.

Carparks often have dim lighting, and if the OP had been unable to spot the woman, her actions could have resulted in a major accident.

Let’s be considerate towards fellow drivers

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred in Singapore.

Last year, a woman did likewise in a carpark at Marina Bay Sands, going so far as to threaten to file a police report.

These repeat occurrences thus point to a need for us to be more courteous when it comes to sharing parking spaces.

Hopefully, this particular incident will serve as a reminder for all to refrain from engaging in such behaviour.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.