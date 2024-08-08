Parrot aerial displays taking place at Sports Hub on 11 Aug, feeding & photos with birds included

Parrot aerial displays will fly over Kallang Basin and Water Sports Centre

After taking in the Red Lions at the Padang on National Day, the Singapore Sports Hub is inviting Singaporeans to another kind of aerial display.

Visitors arriving at the OCBC Square on Sunday (11 Aug) morning will be able to catch a rare sight — a parrot aerial display.

Majulah Fiesta 2024 will take place from 9-11 Aug

The show, included in an event called the “Pets Play Day (Feathers Edition)”, is part of the Majulah Fiesta 2024, said the Sports Hub in a release sent to MS News.

The three-day celebration from 9 to 11 Aug will be held in and around the OCBC Square (the sheltered space outside Kallang Wave Mall).

A vibrant line-up of events and activities that “honours the best of Singapore” will be held across the long National Day weekend.

More than 100 birds will form 2 parrot aerial displays

One of the highlights will undoubtedly be the two special parrot aerial displays at 9am and 10am at the nearby Water Sports Centre.

During the displays, more than 100 birds will fly over the Kallang Basin and Water Sports Centre.

In the spirit of National Day, some of them will have a Singapore flag tied to their legs, the Sports Hub said, adding,

If you’re lucky, some of the birds may even be able to sing “Happy Birthday” in the spirit of National Day!

Parrot aerial displays aim to set a record

The aerial display will aim to set a new Singapore record for the largest number of pet birds released and free-flying at the same time.

According to the Singapore Book of Records, the current record was set by an event at the Singapore Polo Club in 2018.

At the time, a total of 64 parrots took to the air.

Get up close to the birds

In between the aerial displays, visitors can get up close to the parrots during two feeding and photo-taking sessions each.

Each of the feeding sessions, which will last about 40 minutes, will allow 20 to 40 people on stage to interact with the birds, some of which are rare and endangered.

Check out the timings for all the events below.

Other Majulah Fiesta activities

Besides the Pets Play Day (Feathers Edition), this year’s Majulah Fiesta will have plenty of other activities to occupy visitors.

For example, those not watching from the Padang or home can catch a “live” screening of the National Day Parade at OCBC Square on 9 Aug, followed by Sports Hub’s own fireworks display over the Kallang Basin.

On 10 Aug, there will be performances by local artists such as MICappella, Ben Hum, Kelvin Chen Wei Lian, Tay Kewei, The Island Voices and Benjamin Kheng.

Check out the full line-up of the Majulah Fiesta on the Sports Hub website.

