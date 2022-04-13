Pasir Ris Ramadan Bazaar Suspended By SFA For Operating Without Valid Permit, Faces S$10K Fine

SFA Suspends Ramadan Fair At Pasir Ris On 12 Apr

Ramadan fairs have been popping up all over town, letting Singaporeans visit bazaars for the first time in two years. However, restrictions are still in place to ensure the maintenance of public safety.

A Ramadan bazaar in Pasir Ris apparently did not adhere to the aforementioned regulations. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has since suspended the fair as a result.

The operator currently faces a maximum fine of S$10,000 for failing to obtain a permit prior to hosting the fair.

SFA suspends Pasir Ris Ramadan bazaar

On Tuesday (12 Apr), SFA announced the suspension of Fiesta Ramadan 2022, located at E!Hub@Downtown East, via a Facebook post.

Managed by Events Business Management Pte Ltd, the fair had been operating from 9 to 11 Apr.

They had apparently done so without a permit and ignored a warning issued to them on Monday (11 Apr), instructing them to suspend the fair.

Earlier, the agency had refused an application by the company to obtain a permit for the fair from 9 to 24 Apr.

SFA said the fair did not meet their requirements, and that the company did not provide information such as:

Cleaning schedule

List of food vendors

Food handlers’ certification details

The suspension of operations will take effect from Tuesday (12 Apr). SFA added that they will take enforcement action against the company for hosting the fair illegally.

During an inspection, SFA officers found eight food stalls operating at the fair.

Must obtain permit to hold Ramadan bazaar

SFA also clarified in the post that all organisers of temporary fairs must obtain a permit before doing so.

This ensures that the agency can confirm all food stalls involved with the fair have complied with safety regulations.

The Environmental Public Health Act states that the permit must be valid for the duration of the fair. Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair begins.

Food and beverage stalls at these fairs must also have a license issued by SFA and employ food handlers who have passed the mandatory food safety course.

SFA will impose penalties on operators who do not comply with these regulations.

For illegally organising a temporary fair, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

Subsequent convictions can result in fines of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Food safety regulations must be adhered to

These regulations may seem strict, but SFA has imposed them for good reasons.

While festive fairs are a good opportunity for visitors to have a good time, food safety should never be compromised.

We hope the case in question serves as a reminder for organisers to seek proper authorisation before holding similar fairs.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Food Agency on Facebook.