Elderly Pedestrian Gets Triggered After Car Honks At Him For Walking In Middle Of Road In Chinatown

Elderly Pedestrian Gets Honked For Walking In Middle Of Erskine Road In Chinatown

Walking in the middle of the road isn’t just dangerous, but is also pretty inconsiderate as it blocks other road users from passing through.

In such cases, it’s not surprising for motorists to honk at the pedestrian to alert them.

An elderly pedestrian walking in the middle of a road in Chinatown, however, grew agitated after a car started honking at them.

Protesting the driver’s honking, the elderly man even accused his younger counterpart of bullying at one point.

Elderly man walking in middle of Chinatown road points to roadside construction

Footage of the confrontation was posted on the SGRV Facebook page on 12 Aug.

Based on the surroundings, the incident occurred near an open-air carpark along Erskine Road, behind Maxwell Food Centre. The timestamp on the video suggests that the incident took place on 7 Aug at about 8.50am.

At the start of the video, an elderly man dressed in office attire was seen strolling along the middle of the road.

Likely seeing that the man was obstructing traffic, the driver of the dashcam vehicle sounded their horn to catch the man’s attention.

The man immediately turned back and shot a disapproving look at the driver. He then walked closer and made a gesture to show his unhappiness.

As the driver stepped out of the car, the man pointed to a minor construction site at the side of the road, presumably explaining why he had to walk along the road.

A heated confrontation soon erupted between the pair, with the pedestrian shouting, “So what?” several times and asking the driver to “shut the f*ck up”.

At one point, the pedestrian even accused the driver — whom he described as a young man — of bullying him.

The video ends with the driver returning to his vehicle and asking the pedestrian to “f*ck off”.

Some Facebook users said a simple honk would’ve sufficed

In the comments section, netizens shared what they thought would be the most appropriate course of action in such situations.

This Facebook user said a gentle honk would’ve sufficed, even though it was wrong of the pedestrian to walk in the middle of the road.

On the other hand, another one pointed out that the pedestrian looked “disoriented” and said he, too, would’ve sounded the horn if he found himself in such a situation.

In contrast, one netizen found the video caption hilarious, as it described the pedestrian as “Mr Erskine’s grandson”.

What would you have done if you were in a similar situation? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.