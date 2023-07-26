Luxury Train Package To Penang Starts At S$4,500/Pax, Includes 3 Nights’ Stay & Daily Meals

3-Day Luxury Train Package From Singapore To Penang Costs Up To S$11,400

Railway travel is usually related to budget vacations as an alternative for those who would rather not pay so much for a flight.

One train operator, though, is running a luxury experience for travellers from Singapore to Penang that isn’t exactly budget-friendly.

The Eastern & Oriental Express is a luxury train that takes travellers on a journey through the Malaysian landscape.

From S$4,500, those on board can enjoy a four-day, three-night package that includes stops in Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi.

The package also includes accommodation, 24-hour steward service, daily meals, and beverages.

Three cabin types to choose from

For some, paying thousands of dollars for a train ride might sound ludicrous.

But take a peek at the cosy cabins and the train’s uber-lux facilities and you might change your mind.

Based on Belmond’s website, those interested can choose from three types of suites.

At US$3,410 (S$4,500) per pax for three nights, the cosy 5.8 sqm Pullman cabin is the cheapest option.

The daytime seating cleverly converts into a bunk bed when dusk — or nap-time — comes around.

For passengers with mobility constraints, the US$4,840 (S$6,400) State cabin offers two single beds at the floor level.

It is also larger than the Pullman cabin at 7.8 sqm.

The largest — and most expensive — of the cabins is the Presidential Suite at 11.6 sqm. Staying here will set you back a cool US$8,600 (S$11,400).

Similar to the State cabin, the suite has two single beds at floor level — although now, guests can afford to entertain others within the confines of the space.

They also get to enjoy free-flowing champagne and be greeted with a fruit basket, caviar, and flowers upon boarding.

Despite the subtle differences, all three cabins appear to have similar intricate upholstery and plush carpeting.

What’s more, each cabin has an ensuite shower and toilet, making the three-day journey a more pleasant and private experience.

Itinerary includes snorkelling in Langkawi & Penang cultural tour

Guests who purchase the experience aboard the Eastern & Oriental Express can expect more than just a simple to-and-fro trip.

According to the itinerary for the ‘Essence of Malaysia’ package, travellers will get to enjoy the island experience at Langkawi before reaching Penang.

Guests can disembark and take a breath of fresh air with the whole host of planned activities, from a luxury picnic to paddle-boarding and snorkelling.

After which, they will return on board in the evening to continue the journey to Butterworth.

As it turns out, the package also comes with a daily continental breakfast, a three-course lunch, afternoon tea, and a four-course dinner.

Those who enjoy a tipple after their meals — or anytime, really — can visit the train’s bar car for cocktails.

Belmond states that all house wine, house spirits, and local beer will be included throughout the journey.

However, premium drinks and beverages ordered to the cabin are chargeable.

Penang luxury train includes daily meals & 24-hour steward service

The Eastern & Oriental Express is clearly more than just a mode of transport from one place to another.

Much like a cruise, the train provides an all-rounded experience for its guests — from dining to entertainment.

Would you be keen to embark on such a journey, especially at these prices? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train on Facebook.