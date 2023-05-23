KTM Luxury Train Comes With Private Rooms, En-Suite Bathrooms & Restaurant, Explore M’sia In Style

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

KTM Luxury Train Available For Booking To Destinations Such As Bangkok & Hatyai

With the June holidays on the horizon, most of us are probably eager for a vacation out of Singapore.

If you’re one of those itching for a break from our country’s bustling city life, look no further than Malaysia.

The KTM train service is now offering an entire ‘luxury train’ for passengers to book.

Equipped with spacious rooms, a restaurant and more, this is one ride you won’t want to miss.

KTM luxury train available for preferred destinations

According to Travel Rookie on Facebook, the KTM ‘luxury train’ service is now available for booking.

With no fixed route, passengers can contact KTMB to choose their preferred destination. This will include locations such as Padang Besar, Hatyai, Bangkok and many more.

That’s not all — the train contains additional facilities not offered by KTM’s normal service.

For instance, passengers can experience the comfort of staying in private rooms and enjoying the karaoke service during their ride.

Here’s a closer look at what the KTM luxury train has on offer.

Private rooms with en-suite bathrooms

The trains come fully outfitted with private rooms containing en-suite bathrooms for passengers to enjoy.

The décor exudes a Victorian era sense of royalty, so passengers can relax while pretending they’re in a totally different time and place.

Not to mention, their expansive bathrooms will allow you to freshen up at any point during your trip in complete comfort.

Play rooms, restaurants & karaoke service available on board

Of course, long journeys can be difficult on those bringing along young children.

Rest assured, though, that the train’s sizeable play rooms with bean bags will be more than enough to keep them entertained.

And if you begin feeling peckish at any point during the trip, visiting the train’s restaurants is also an option.

With seats beside the window, you’ll be able to take in the scenic views of the countryside while digging into your meal.

As for those who’d prefer to spice up their journey, be sure to opt for their karaoke service.

Book your exciting railway adventure

At the moment, KTMB is only offering one converted luxury train for rent. For those with enquiries on pricing and available routes, they can contact KTMB for more information.

Interested passengers who’d like to book their train tickets can do so here, while travel deals are available on Shopee.

Now that travel is booming once again, tickets for the luxury train service are sure to sell out fast.

As such, do be sure to book yours soon, before you miss out on the chance to travel within Malaysia and even to Thailand in style.

Featured image adapted from Travel Rookie on Facebook.