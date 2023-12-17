Penguin Cove At Bird Paradise Lets You Admire Penguins While Eating, 2nd Diner Gets 50% Off Buffet

Penguin Cove At Bird Paradise Has 50% Off Weekday Lunch Buffet For 2nd Diner

We’re halfway through the last month of the year and families are out in full force, enjoying the holidays. If you’ve yet to plan anything for yours, consider a buffet lunch at Penguin Cove, a restaurant at Bird Paradise.

On weekdays from mid-November till 31 Dec 2023, the restaurant is offering a 50% discount for a second diner in the group.

That means you have just about two weeks left to enjoy the special promotion.

Watch penguins swim while you dine at Penguin Cove

Having opened fairly recently after Bird Paradise’s opening, not everyone may have heard of Penguin Cove just yet.

Nestled in the Ocean Express Penguin Cove on Level 1, the restaurant boasts cool, blue and white tones that would put visitors at ease.

The colours will also make you feel like you’re underwater in the Antarctic with the penguins. But that only becomes more realistic if you get seats near the glass walls separating the aquarium, where penguins will occasionally dive.

Look up from your meal every once in a while and be in awe as the birds swim past gracefully.

Buffet lunch promo on weekdays only

If you’re stressing about paying extra for a meal on top of your park entry passes, don’t. Pick a slot earlier in the day on a weekday and make it there for the lunch buffet to enjoy 50% off the meal for the second diner in your group.

That equates to about S$24++ for an adult if you’re bringing bae for a date or S$14++ for a child if it’s a parent-child bonding session.

Note that each table can only get one redemption and you can’t split the bills, so plan your meal arrangement accordingly to make the best of the offer.

For a peek at the spread, check out our Eatbook colleagues’ experience:

After the meal, parents may want to grab an adorable penguin bao at S$3.90 each or S$15.60 for a box of four to commemorate the lovely spread and visit.

To find out more about the dining options at Bird Paradise, you can visit the website here.

If you’ve already set your heart on dining at Penguin Cove, here’s what you need to know to get there:



Penguin Cove Café & Shop

Address: Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove, Level 1, Bird Paradise, 20 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729825

Opening hours: 9am – 5.30pm daily

Promotion period: 15 Nov – 31 Dec 2023 (weekday lunches only, 11am – 2pm)

Nearest MRT station: Kranji

Direct bus services including a shuttle bus service are available from select MRT stations.

A day out with birds to remember

Whether you’re out on a date or a mini adventure with the family, Bird Paradise is a fun place to go to get close to nature.

With exciting and immersive dining options to boot, it’ll be a day out for your loved ones to remember.

Wishing everyone a lovely year-end break; may you spend it fruitfully with the people you hold dear.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 新加坡皇后情报局 on Facebook and Wondering Passport on YouTube.