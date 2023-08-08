‘Pet Society’ Facebook Game Now Available As Free App, Care For Virtual Pets On Your Phone

‘Pet Society’ Facebook Game Now Returns As App Playable On Mobile Or Web

For the millenials among us, the infamous ‘Pet Society’ Facebook game brings with it fond memories of caring for a virtual pet of our own.

Playable only on Facebook, it unfortunately shut down in 2013 after an immensely successful run.

If you’re one of those eager to see its return, there’s some good news at last — the game has made its official comeback.

Available on Apple’s app store and the Google Play store, users can download it at any time.

‘Pet Society’ Facebook game returns

Back in June 2013, Facebook unceremoniously shut down ‘Pet Society’, leaving millions of users bereft.

The game eventually made its return in a different edition, ‘Pet Pals’, about five years ago in June 2019.

Undergoing several rounds of updates and fine-tuning, it’s now available as an app for Android and iOS users.

Those interested can alternatively opt to play it on their web browsers or the Facebook site itself, just like old times.

Players would be able to decorate their pet and house with over 2,000 items. In addition, ‘Pet Pals” multiplayer format allows users to meet others across the globe virtually.

Furthermore, they would have the opportunity to engage in activities such as treasure hunts, mini arcade games and races in the stadium, with more updates still in the works.

‘Pet Pals’ also regularly hosts community events such as art contests and polls, with users standing a chance to win benefits for their pets.

Shut down back in 2013

According to Eurogamer, games publisher Electronic Arts (EA) made the decision to axe ‘Pets Society’ in June 2013.

Going online on 8 Aug 2008, the game was considered widely successful at the time. However, it experienced a decline that pushed EA to retire it on Facebook servers.

In their official statement announcing the shut down, they said that they would be reallocating development resources for ‘Pet Society’ to other titles.

Its return as ‘Pet Pals’, however, definitely gives players an opportunity to relive their youth through the game.

If you’re one of those with fond memories of ‘Pet Society’, look no further for a chance to recreate them. Pop by your mobile phone’s respective app stores, and download the game today.

Featured image adapted from Playpals.