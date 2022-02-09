Delivery Company Pickupp Has Dining Vouchers & Free Roses For Valentine’s Day

The month of romance is nigh, and couples everywhere are making preparations to celebrate their love.

While you can never go wrong with intimate affairs like dinners, there may be a good reason to whip out some cheesy pickup lines instead.

From now till 11 Feb, Pickupp is offering a special Valentine’s Day date to 10 people who can come up with the cheesiest #PickuppLines.

Image courtesy of Pickupp

Comprising a dining voucher worth at least $100, a bouquet of roses, and a cute photo op that will be redeemable on 13 Feb 2022, here’s how you can stand a chance to score the free rendezvous.

Flex your pickup lines on Instagram

No matter how awkward or natural you may be at making conversation, you’ve probably slipped in a cheesy line or two in the courting stages of a romantic relationship.

Whether it’s asking a girl if it hurt when she fell from heaven or telling a guy what material he’s made of (boyfriend material), you probably have a decent collection of pickup lines by now.

Instead of shelving them, Pickupp is inviting you to share your best ones for the Internet to see.

Image courtesy of Pickupp

And it isn’t just to let people know how smooth you are, but also to reward you and bae with a V-Day date you’ll both remember.

You’ve probably slid into some DMs when trying to score dates – Pickupp’s contest works in a similar way – except that you’d have to type your line out for the world to see.

Look for @pickupp.sg on Instagram and Facebook, follow both pages and find their V-Day giveaway post.

Then, simply like the post and leave your best pickup line in the comments along with the following details:

Your choice restaurant for the V-Day date

Tag the partner you’re bringing along

Winners will have a choice between Riders Cafe at Bukit Timah or Hopscotch at Gillman Barracks, where they’ll enjoy a romantic dinner for 2 worth at least $100.

Image courtesy of Pickupp

Of course, a memorable date isn’t complete without gifts, which Pickupp will have ready for you in the form of a mini rose bouquet and a polaroid print.

Image courtesy of Pickupp

You and bae can pose with a specially decorated Pickupp van featuring the brand’s own #PickuppLines to commemorate the unique experience.

You’ll only have till 11.59pm on Friday (11 Feb) to score this one-of-a-kind date, so hurry.

Spot a Pickupp van & get a free rose

Even if you don’t win the contest, you can still bask in the dreamy V-Day atmosphere as Pickupp is here to spread the love with free roses.

On 13 Feb, simply keep a lookout for the distinctive red Pickupp van at different locations around Singapore and take a quick snapshot of it.

Image courtesy of Pickupp

Check out this page for more details and fill up a form for specific updates on where to find the van on 13 Feb. Alternatively, you can follow @pickupp.sg on IG or Pickupp Singapore on FB for live updates.

Feel the love this Valentine’s Day

Single and searching, happily attached or unbothered, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy V-Day like the cute couples out there.

Embrace the occasion by surprising your other halves or even treating yourself to a simple gift, and you’ll surely feel the love in the air.

All it takes is a bit of effort and the stars aligning for you to get the perfect opportunity for a memorable V-Day.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Pickupp.

Featured image courtesy of Pickupp and TheSmartLocal.