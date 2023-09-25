Red Honda Loses Control & Skids On PIE, Drifts Across Highway Without Crashing

Red Honda Skids Uncontrollably On PIE, Drifts Across Highway Lanes Without Crashing

The driver of a red Honda narrowly avoided disaster on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday (24 Sep).

The incident took place at 3.33pm, with the car allegedly speeding down the far right lane of the highway.

When hitting a turn on Jalan Anak Bukit, the Honda lost control and began skidding.

Miraculously, the car performed a full 180 degree drift across all the PIE lanes and ended up on the other side without crashing.

Honda drifts across PIE lanes

Just about every day, we are reminded that cars are just heavy machinery with a nice coat of paint.

On 24 Sep at 3.33pm, a car’s dashcam recorded a red Honda on the PIE’s rightmost lane.

Sharing the clip in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, the OP claimed that the Honda was speeding at the time of incident.

Everything seemed fine at first, then the car made a turn at a bend on the Jalan Anak Bukit Flyover.

Suddenly, it lost control and skidded across the lanes on its left.

As it did so, it just barely missed colliding with a black car.

The Honda spun a full 180 degrees as it drifted across all the lanes of the PIE.

The driver attempted to regain control by braking, as seen by the wheels occasionally ceasing their spinning.

By some stroke of luck, the car reached the leftmost road shoulder without crashing into another vehicle.

PIE bend notorious for high crash rate

The red Honda turned out to be the latest in a line of victims of that specific bend on Jalan Anak Bukit.

Many videos show cars spinning and skidding out of control attempting to turn there.

The LTA added several safety features but found that most of the accidents were the result of speeding cars.

In fact, many of these skids greatly resemble the Honda one, spinning 180 degrees and drifting across the PIE lanes.

As such, it seems more likely that the Honda driver got lucky with his skidding, rather than it being any show of drifting skill.

Either way, it was fortunate that nobody was hurt in the accident.

Let this be our opportunity to remind all drivers to exercise more caution to avoid such loss of control, especially around bends.

After all, luck is bound to run out sooner or later.

