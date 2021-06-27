2 New Hatchlings Add To Pigeon Family In Man’s House Plant

While some might not like having unexpected house guests making themselves at home, a man surnamed Wong gladly welcomed a beautiful pigeon who chose to nest in his house plant.

On Saturday (26 Jun), Wong took to Facebook once again to share that the pigeon family now has 2 new hatchlings.

Many netizens came forward to congratulate him for becoming a ‘grandpa’.

And with the male pigeon still nesting and keeping the hatchlings warm in the plant, Mr Wong even took the time to feed it some grapes.

Pigeon keeps new hatchlings warm on house plant

At the start of the month, Mr Wong found a pink-necked green pigeon nesting in his money plant pot.

He then discovered that it takes 25 days of incubation for a hatchling to emerge.

After awaiting the hatchling’s arrival for weeks, Wong found 2 broken eggshells at the base of his pot a few days ago.

On Saturday (26 Jun), Mr Wong finally managed to catch a glimpse of his newest house guests — 2 little baby pigeons.

In the pictures and videos shared by Mr Wong, the young hatchlings do not seem to have opened their eyes yet.

But the distinct white spot at the tip of their beaks, commonly referred to as the egg tooth, which helps them break through the egg can be clearly seen.

True to their nesting patterns, the newly minted mama and papa pigeon took turns sitting on the nest.

Wong also notes that the female pigeon has been visiting more often although the male is still the one nesting most of the time.

Netizens congratulate him for becoming ‘grandpa’

Many netizens congratulated Wong for the hatchlings’ births, saying he now has ‘grandchildren’.

Some joked that ‘grandpa’ was not helping out with the chores but only sharing photos on Facebook.

Others commended Wong for making the pigeons feel so comfortable and safe around him.

Bonds with pigeon by feeding it

And Wong’s hospitality towards the birds did not end there.

As the papa pigeon continues to work hard nesting and ensuring his babies are warm and safe, Wong makes sure the pigeon is well-fed and happy.

Wong shares that he has been feeding grapes to the pigeon, which the bird happily gobbles up.

In his Facebook post, he shared that it took a bit of convincing at first but once he started eating, he simply couldn’t get enough.

Wong even happily added that they are bonding.

Hope ‘grandpa’ Wong gets to watch young birds take flight

It is heartwarming to watch Mr Wong’s patience and care for the pigeon family, even if they were originally ‘uninvited guests’.

They certainly chose the right house to make their home in.

Hopefully, in time to come, ‘grandpa’ Wong will get to watch the young birds fledging and take flight too.

