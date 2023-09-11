Pigeon With Plastic Bag Around Leg Seen In Farrer Park, Man Tries Unsuccessfully To Help

Pigeon Believed To Have Accidentally Gotten Entangled With Plastic Bag In Farrer Park

Pigeons can be seen all over Singapore, such that some of us may even regard them as pests.

A man recently saw a pigeon with a plastic bag stuck on its leg in Farrer Park.

He tried unsuccessfully to help the bird by removing the bag.

Plastic bag around pigeon’s leg about same size as bird itself

In a Facebook post on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group, a man named Lance Tan shared photos of the pigeon with a pink plastic bag wound around its leg.

He later added in a comment that he saw it at Block 15 Farrer Park Road.

Though the plastic bag looked to be about the same size as the bird itself, it appeared to be still able to move around and fly.

That’s because one of the photos showed the pigeon entering the lift.

Man tried to remove plastic bag from bird but it flew away

Mr Tan commented that the pigeon went into the lift when he approached it to try to help.

However, when he tried to remove the bag from its leg, the bird panicked and flew out of the lift.

It then flew up onto a ledge on the second floor, which he obviously couldn’t reach.

OP thinks bag got accidentally entangled

When some netizens expressed outrage at what they thought was a case of animal abuse, Mr Tan said he didn’t think that was the case.

Instead, he was of the opinion that the bag got entangled on the pigeon’s foot accidentally, as it was loosely wound.

Then, however, another person blamed those who discarded their plastic bags irresponsibly.

Another netizen suggested that Mr Tan call the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) or Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), but he replied that it wouldn’t be easy for them to track the bird considering it could’ve flown anywhere by now.

Other pigeons have gotten entangled before

Indeed, this apparently isn’t the first pigeon to have gotten caught in a plastic bag.

A commenter said she’s seen this happen before, especially during the Hungry Ghost Festival when people will leave behind plenty of rubbish like strings, rubber bands and plastic bags after burning offerings.

She said she managed to help some of the birds, but failed to do so for many others.

The netizen then shared a photo of another bird in the same situation.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to help this one despite waiting for hours, she said. It eventually flew off with the plastic bag still attached to its leg.

She said this happened after people left rubbish behind after burning offerings during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Do dispose of your item properly

Hopefully, the pigeon Mr Tan saw was able to get free of the plastic bag eventually.

Unfortunately, it may have become ensnared in a piece of trash that could have been left behind by a member of the public.

Thus, this incident should serve as a reminder to dispose of one’s items properly.

