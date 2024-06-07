Pioneer Generation seniors will get at least S$250 worth of Medisave top-ups in July

Pioneer Generation seniors will be notified of the amount of their Medisave top-up by end-June

Seniors who are part of the Pioneer Generation can look forward to a boost to their Medisave accounts in July.

If eligible, they will get at least S$250 and up to S$1,100.

To find out the amount they will get, they can look out for notifications from the Government that will be sent out by the end of June.

Pioneer Generation seniors will get up to S$1,100 more in their Medisave

In a press release on Friday (7 June), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the Medisave top-ups are part of the Pioneer Generation Package that aims to honour and thank our seniors for their hard work and dedication.

Under this scheme, Singaporean Pioneers already receive between S$250 and S$900 in top-ups every year, depending on when they were born.

Older Pioneers who have serious pre-existing medical conditions get extra top-ups of S$50 (from age 85-89) to S$200 (aged 90 and above) per year between 2021 and 2025.

Those eligible are Singaporeans born on or before 31 December 1949, or who became a citizen on or before 31 December 1986.

Top-up amount will be notified this month

Eligible seniors do not have to take any action to receive the top-ups, as the amount will be credited to their MediSave accounts automatically.

To know the amount they’re getting, all they have to do is wait for a notification in their Singpass app inbox, which should arrive by Tuesday (11 June).

If they haven’t set up the Singpass app, they will get an SMS notification by Tuesday if they have registered their handphone numbers with Singpass by Sunday (9 June).

The SMS, sent by “MOF”, will only inform them of their benefits and will not require them to reply or send any information.

Failing which, all other eligible seniors will get letters in the post by the end of June.

About 300,000 Pioneer Generation seniors will get MediSave top-ups

MOF said about 300,000 seniors will benefit from the top-ups this year.

The total amount of cash given up will be more than S$150 million, the ministry added.

These top-ups will be disbursed on top of the annual GST Voucher – MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans who are aged 65 and above.

The additional funds may be used to pay premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans. It can also help foot medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and selected outpatient treatments.

