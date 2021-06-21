MediSave Top-Up For Pioneer & Merdeka Generation Seniors In Jul 2021

Our Pioneer (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) members have provided the building blocks for Singapore in their earlier days.

As this segment grows larger and older, they also need help living out their golden years.

Eligible Pioneers – those born before 1934 until 1949 – will receive the enhanced MediSave Top-Up of up to $900 from 2021.

Meanwhile, MG seniors – born between 1 Jan 1950 and 31 Dec 1959 – will receive a MediSave top-up of $200.

$278 million in top-ups for Pioneer & Merdeka Generation seniors

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (21 Jun), the top-ups will amount to $278 million in total and be given out in Jul.

The Merdeka Generation Package is an ongoing 5-year package that was started in 2019.

This year, there’ll be another $200 top-up.

They’ll also get an additional 25% off the bill for subsidised services and medications at polyclinics and public Specialist Outpatient Clinics, as well as a special subsidy at GP and dental clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS).

Other details can be found here.

Eligible seniors will receive letters

Letters will be sent out to eligible seniors by end-Jun 2021 to inform them of what they’re getting in their MediSave.

The amounts will be credited in Jul.

If you’d like to check on the full benefits you’ll receive online, you can head here for the PG Package and here for the MG Package.

Thanking seniors for hard work

With Covid-19, our seniors are in a more vulnerable position than before.

With subsidies and top-ups for their healthcare, they can rest assured that they can get the help they need in their golden years.

