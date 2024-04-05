Man plays mobile game while driving on Tampines Street, gets criticised for irresponsible behaviour

Man spotted playing game on mobile phone while driving

Driving is an activity that requires full concentration, which is why doing anything that could potentially take your eyes off the road — such as using your phone — is against the law.

One driver cruising down a road in Tampines clearly didn’t seem to care as he was spotted tapping away on his mobile device at the wheel.

His reckless actions were caught on camera and posted online, sparking backlash from netizens who called for his licence to be revoked.

Man taps away on phone game while driving on Tampines Street

The clip of the driver-slash-gamer was shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on Thursday (4 April).

In it, a white hatchback travels down Tampines Street past a row of flats at night.

A couple is inside, the woman in the passenger seat staring intently at her phone.

Upon a closer look, it appears her companion is also using his device — while driving at the same time.

Judging from the way he holds his phone and is tapping intently on the same spot repeatedly, it’s likely he’s playing a mobile game.

Netizens call man out for irresponsible driving

Facebook users were furious at the sight.

One person pointed out that the driver thought his mobile game was more important than someone else’s loved one.

After all, driving while being so distracted greatly increases the chances of an accident — and an innocent pedestrian could be the one paying the price.

Many called for the authorities to revoke his licence before he really injures someone on the road.

At the very least, the Traffic Police (TP) should issue him a hefty fine and demerit points, said one commenter.

Section 65B of the Road Traffic Act 1961 states that a driver who “holds in his or her hand a mobile communication device and operates any of its communicative or other functions, while the vehicle is in motion on a road or in a public place is guilty of an offence”.

If convicted, they could be jailed for up to six months, fined no more than S$1,000, or both.

Also read: Man Calls Out Grab Driver For Scrolling TikTok While Driving On M’sia Highway, Gives 1-Star Rating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.