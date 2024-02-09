PM Lee Urges S’pore Couples To Have Babies In Year Of The Dragon & Have Them Earlier

PM Lee Encourages Couples In Singapore To Have More Babies During Dragon Year

“Add a ‘little dragon’ to your family,” urged Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong in his Chinese New Year (CNY) Message this year.

Welcoming the auspicious Year of the Dragon, PM Lee appeals to couples in Singapore to try for more babies this year. Moreover, he encourages them to start a family earlier.

He highlighted that the Government will continue to actively support individuals in their aspirations to start a family.

Hopes that more Singaporean couples will have children earlier

In his CNY Message, PM Lee emphasised that many Chinese families find Dragon babies particularly auspicious.

He attributes this belief to how the dragon symbolises optimistic traits such as power and strength.

With this year being the Dragon Year, he urges young couples to seize the opportune time to try for babies.

Notably, he stressed that Singapore is one of many countries that has faced the issue of falling fertility rates.

In 2022, Singapore’s total fertility rate hit a record low of 1.04. The figure has remained below 1.2 since 2017.

While the low fertility rate is a concern, PM Lee understands that the decision to start a family “is a very personal one”.

He acknowledges that different generations have unique aspirations for themselves, and thus may not prioritise having children.

However, he still hopes that more couples will try for babies, and will do so earlier.

Working towards building a ‘Singapore Made For Families’

Notably, PM Lee mentioned that the Government will continue to extend its active support to those with dreams of starting a family.

In doing so, they will work towards building a “Singapore Made For Families”.

Over the past few years, the Government has amplified support for parents, in areas such as caregiving for infants and striking a work-life balance.

In 2023, a bill was passed to increase Government-Paid Paternity Leave (GPPL) from two weeks to four weeks. The scheme falls under the Marriage and Parenthood Package (M&P) which seeks to cultivate a pro-family environment in Singapore.

But even with these measures, PM Lee is aware that the decision ultimately rests on the couples themselves.

He ended his message by appealing for more to embrace parenthood.

