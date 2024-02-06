Istana CNY Open House On 12 Feb Will Feature A Food Truck, Performances & Souvenir Booths

Istana CNY Open House On 12 Feb Free For Singaporeans & PRs

If you don’t have that many places to visit for Chinese New Year (CNY) this year, consider adding The Istana — the official residence of the President of Singapore — on 12 Feb.

In one of just a few special occasions, the grounds will be open for members of the public to visit.

Bring along your loved ones to tour The Istana or enjoy an array of food and activities.

Istana CNY Open House happening on 12 Feb

In a news release today (6 Feb), The Istana announced that the first Istana Open House of 2024 will be happening on 12 Feb.

Held in conjunction with the Lunar New Year or CNY, the event will include live performances courtesy of LASALLE College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), and Taman Jurong Community Club Juboon Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, among several others.

Visitors can bask in the musical sounds of instruments such as the guzheng as performers play local renditions of pop songs as well as showcase multicultural dances.

From 9.30am to 4.30pm that day, visitors can join a guided tour of the premises and view certain function rooms.

Folks who prefer the outdoors instead may want to join the Nature Guided Tour happening between 10am and 4pm, where they can marvel at the flora and fauna.

Self-guided tours are also available for those who prefer a free-and-easy approach.

Free entry for Singaporeans & PRs

Fret not if you’ve splurged for CNY and worry about spending more. Entry to the Istana grounds is free — for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs).

Other visitors must pay S$20 per adult and S$14 per child (aged four to 12 years).

Note that entrance to the Main Building and guided tours may cost extra.

To make your visit worth your while, there will be food stalls and a food truck during the Open House, so you can grab something to eat or drink while relaxing at The Istana.

Before leaving, make sure to get some limited-edition souvenirs from the merchandise booths, some of which support good causes.

For more details about the event, visit The Istana’s website. Once you’ve set your heart on visiting, here’s how to get there:



The Istana Lunar New Year Open House 2024

Address: Orchard Rd, Singapore 238823

Date & Time: 12 Feb, 8.30am – 6.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

