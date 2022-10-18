Istana To Host Open House On Deepavali, Enjoy Live Performances & Tour Presidential Grounds

The Istana To Hold Deepavali Open House On 24 Oct

For many of us, the upcoming Deepavali long weekend is a much-needed break from our work and school commitments.

If you’ve yet to make any plans, here’s an idea that you might be interested in.

To celebrate the Festival of Lights, the Istana will be open to the public next Monday (24 Oct).

Visitors can look forward to a wide range of activities, including live performances by various schools, guided tours, and good food.

Istana open house on Deepavali features live performances by schools

According to the Istana website, the Open House will take place next Monday (24 Oct) from 8.30am to 6pm.

Unlike the virtual Deepavali open house last year, there will be a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy.

This year, attendees will get to enjoy dance performances by Bowen Secondary School and NAFA School of Young Talents.

They can also bask in the festive atmosphere thanks to ‘live’ band performances by Xinmin Secondary School and CHIJ Katong Convent.

Those who’d like to get more hands-on can participate in handicraft activities like candle-making and balloon sculpting, all on the Istana grounds.

You’ll get to bring home a souvenir of your own making to remember the delightful day.

Tour the Istana building & gardens

First-time visitors may want to take a self-guided tour or a guided nature walk around the Istana’s gardens to explore the beautiful landscape that surrounds the building.

Top that off with a tour of the main building that lets you view certain function rooms and collections of state gifts Singapore’s Presidents and Prime Ministers received over the years.

If all that walking wears you out, look for the food trucks and grab some refreshments to replenish your energy. While you’re at it, why not snag some exclusive memorabilia from the Istana and President’s Challenge to gift to your loved ones or those who aren’t able to attend the open house?

All sales from the merchandise booths will go to charities that the President’s Challenge supports.

Excited to check the event out? Here’s how to get there:



The Deepavali Istana Open House

Address: Orchard Rd, Singapore 238823

Date & Time: 24 Oct, 8.30am – 6pm

Nearest MRT: Dhoby Ghaut Station

Admission is free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs). All other visitors will have to pay a S$2 entrance fee via PayNow only.

Public access will be through the main gate on Orchard Road. For more information regarding the event, you may visit the Istana’s official website.

Spend your Deepavali meaningfully

Since the Istana is only open to the public five days a year, this will be a rare chance to visit.

Instead of sitting at home wondering how to spend your holiday, jio some friends along for this golden opportunity.

There will likely be large crowds, so get there early to have a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.