Istana’s Main Building Opens To Public On 7 May For The First Time Since Covid-19 Struck

If you’re wondering where to take your kids for a trip this May, look no further than one of our national landmarks — the Istana’s Main Building will open to the public for the first time since Covid-19 struck.

The President’s Office has announced that members of the public can visit the Main Building of the Istana from 7 May.

Admission to the Istana grounds remains free and open to the public.

Istana’s main building opens to public

On 21 Apr, the President’s Office announced that the Labour Day – Hari Raya Puasa Istana Open House (IOH) would be held on 7 May.

For the first time since the pandemic began over two years ago, IOH visitors can buy admission passes for the Istana’s Main Building.

Tickets cost S$2 for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents. Children aged four and below can enter for free.

To enter the Main Building, all visitors need to apply online for tickets in advance. There are several two-hour time slots available:

9am

11am

1pm

3pm.

Applications are capped at five tickets each, and only one time slot can be chosen. Tickets will be allocated through an electronic balloting system if they are oversubscribed.

Visitors may apply for tickets for the IOH from 25 Apr, 10am to 26 Apr, 10am.

Visit merchandise booths & selected function rooms

In line with safe management measures, visitors must remain masked while indoors at the Istana. Safe distancing ambassadors will be present to enforce these measures.

There also won’t be any performances, tours, or food trucks to maintain public health safety during the event.

The President’s Office added that visitors can visit selected function rooms, as well as view State Gifts and room set-ups for state events.

There will also be merchandise booths selling limited edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs. All proceeds will go towards supported charities.

Do note that the stalls will only accept cashless payments via PayNow.

The President’s Office previously hosted two open houses during the pandemic. Last year’s Deepavali event drew about 2,000 visitors, while this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations attracted 3,000 attendees.

Get your tickets for the Istana’s open house

With the Istana’s Main Building opening for the first time since the start of the pandemic, tickets are sure to sell like hotcakes.

The IOH can be a fun event for you and your family. Mark the date to avoid missing out.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.