Police advise Geylang Serai Bazaar visitors not to wear excessive gold jewellery to guard against theft

Police warn Singaporeans to be wary when attending Geylang Serai Bazaar

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has released an official statement advising the public to be vigilant at this year’s Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai.

The bazaar, happening from 8 March to 10 April, is expected to draw large crowds — especially on the weekends.

As such, attendees should adopt preventive measures against crimes such as theft.

Additionally, the police have provided a guide on what to do in the case of molest.

The advisory also reminded the public to be wary of scams and included notes about heavy traffic and sparkler explosives.

Police advise not to wear excessive gold jewellery

On Thursday (7 March), the Public Affairs Department of the SPF released an advisory for this year’s Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai.

This advisory against theft and other crimes comes amidst the expectation of large crowds at the bazaar.

To prevent theft, one should never leave their personal belongings unattended in public places.

It also advised against the wearing of excessive gold jewellery, along with carrying significant amounts of cash.

Other measures include not placing your wallet in your back pocket.

Apart from theft, attendees should also be vigilant to prevent cases of outrage of modesty.

SPF advised to be alert to one’s surroundings and to move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close.

In the case where a member of the public suspects they’re being followed, the police advised them to remain calm.

They should move to a crowded area or call the police for help.

The SPF also cautioned attendees to stay close to their friends in crowded places.

“If you are molested, call for help immediately by shouting, or seek help from people nearby to increase the chances of apprehending the culprit. Call ‘999’ as soon as possible,” said SPF.

Police warn visitors about scams, heavy traffic around Bazaar area

The SPF also warned visitors to be cautious of potential scams when preparing for the Bazaar.

These include e-commerce and car rental scams.

“Scammers target victims with cheap car rental deals via online advertisements which promise quick and seamless delivery after payment has been made. Scammers became uncontactable and did not deliver the vehicle,” stated the release.

Additionally, heavy vehicular traffic is expected along Changi Road and Sims Avenue.

Motorists should drive cautiously and make alternative travel arrangements to avoid the affected areas.

Sparkler explosives are not allowed due to potential hazards

The SPF has also warned against the use of sparklers and other explosives.

“Such explosives are a potential fire hazard, and can cause undue alarm to the public, as well as injuries and damage to property,” the release stated.

Attendees caught setting off sparkler explosives may be charged under Section 284 of the Penal Code 1871.

If the act is considered to cause harm, the individual may be charged with jail of up to a year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

If the act does cause harm, the individual may be charged with jail of up to three years, a fine, or both.

