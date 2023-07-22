23-Year-Old Poly Student Suffers Heart Failure Suddenly, Doctors Spend 10 Days Rescuing Her

Singaporean Poly Student Suffers Heart Failure Due To Myocarditis, Had No Heart Problems Previously

At the age of 23, most young people think they’re invincible.

However, a polytechnic student got literally the shock of her life when she suddenly suffered heart failure after previously having had no heart problems.

This resulted in her fighting for her life in hospital.

Thankfully, she survived after doctors spent 10 days rescuing her from the brink of death.

Poly student suffers chest pain, gets heart failure within 24 hours

Ms Kang Ziying was 23 years old when she suffered sudden chest pain, dizziness and vomiting on 22 Apr, reported AsiaOne.

This was preceded by a low-grade fever for a few days, she told Shin Min Daily News.

As she was normally quite healthy, this prompted her to seek treatment at the Emergency Department.

The Republic Polytechnic student was immediately warded.

Unexpectedly, her condition rapidly deteriorated within 24 hours of hospital admission, and her heart almost stopped beating at one point.

Only of 10% of her heart was functioning

Ms Kang was found to be suffering from cardiogenic shock, the National University Heart Centre (NUHCS) said in a Facebook post.

That means her heart couldn’t pump enough blood for her body’s needs. This causes blood pressure to drop rapidly and may lead to organ failure and death if not treated in time.

At that point, only 10% of her heart was left functioning, NUHCS said.

Assistant Professor Lin Weiqin, a senior consultant cardiologist at NUHCS, said there was “a very high risk” her heart would stop functioning totally.

Thus, immediate life-saving intervention was needed.

Doctors work for 10 days to rescue poly student from heart failure

The NUHCS team worked for nearly 10 days to rescue Ms Kang. They’re the only public healthcare centre in Singapore with a multidisciplinary team of cardiogenic shock specialists.

Using a treatment known as “Ecpella”, they were able to use a life support device that took over her heart and lung functions.

They also used another device to support the left side of her heart, ensuring proper blood circulation in her body.

Ms Kang, who was in a coma throughout, told Shin Min that she didn’t remember anything about the treatment.

She only remembered that she felt unwell after an operation, and then passed out. It was as if she had been dreaming, she said.

While she was in a coma, her family and friends were by her side, taking turns to chat with her.

Her mother Yao Meifen (transliterated from Mandarin), a pawn shop appraiser, said it was heartbreaking to see so many tubes inserted into her daughter.

However, she believed in the medical team and was positive that the girl would be able to get through this, the 49-year-old said.

She’s discharged after 22 days in hospital

12 days after the surgery, Ms Kang finally woke from her coma.

Initially, she thought she had been asleep for only a few days, and realised that it was much more than that after she was told the date.

Eventually, she was discharged from hospital after 22 days.

However, she’s still not fully back to normal and has to take medication and go for regular check-ups.

That’s because her heart is working at only 30% capacity.

At least she managed to live to celebrate her 24th birthday in June.

She had no heart problems before

Before the ordeal, Ms Kang had never had any heart problems.

She told 8world News that what happened was scary as it was so sudden and mysterious, as she was a “normal person” before.

Prof Lin explained that cardiogenic shock in people below 40 is usually due to acute myocarditis, i.e. inflammation of the heart.

That in turn can be caused by viral infections like Covid-19 and colds that affect the body’s immune system.

He advised people to go for regular check-ups even when they’re young, so any symptoms or underlying conditions can be found before it’s too late.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yao Meifen via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and NUHCS on Facebook.