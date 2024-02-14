‘What on earth is that?!’: Ghostly figure spotted on top of van in Yishun

‘Pontianak’ spotted on top of a van in photograph taken in Yishun

A woman was spooked after her daughter sent a photograph from the inside of a bus in Yishun.

The innocuous location update turned creepy when the image showed what seemed to be a figure with long hair resembling a Pontianak on top of a van near the bus.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the woman shared the photo her daughter took to gather opinions about what the mysterious figure could be.

The post has since gone viral, amassing over 590 shares and 400 reactions.

Those who came across the photo posited that it was likely a reflection of a handrail on the window of the bus.

‘Pontianak’ reportedly sighted on top of a van parked in Yishun

The woman, who wishes to go by Siti, uploaded the photograph to the Complaint Singapore page on Tuesday (13 Feb).

She explained that her daughter had sent her the image when she was on the bus home.

The image showed the inside of a bus, as well as its immediate surroundings.

What caught Siti’s attention, however, was a figure on top of a van outside the bus.

Bewildered, she wrote: “What on earth is that on top of that van??????!!”

The mother also added a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation where her daughter sent the image.

In the comments, Siti revealed that her daughter had taken the photo from the inside of a bus while it was in Yishun.

Facebook users think that apparition was just a reflection of a bus handrail

Since Siti made her post, it has garnered 400 reactions, 314 comments, and 596 shares as of this writing.

It went so viral that someone recognised the van as one her husband drives.

She commented that there was nothing on top of the van when her husband went to check, and provided a video supporting it.

Siti responded to the video, stating in jest that the entity might have moved elsewhere.

However, others who encountered the post seem to have a more reasonable theory about what the apparition in the image was.

Many of them, like this commenter, deduced that it was likely a reflection of one of the bus’ handrails, and not anything sinister.

Also Read: 5% Of S’poreans Have Claimed To See A Pontianak, Hotspots Include Yishun & Pasir Ris

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.