Poodle seen running on CTE found by Animal Wellness Centre & reunited with owner

Poodle seen running along Central Expressway (CTE) on 29 April

On Monday (29 April), a brown poodle was spotted running along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Cairnhill Exit.

Fortunately, staff from the nearby Animal Wellness Referral Centre rescued the dog and brought him into the clinic.

He has since been reunited with his owner.

Clip shows poodle dashing along CTE amid ongoing traffic

A netizen shared a short clip of the lost pooch running in the ‘Lost and found pets in Singapore’ Facebook group.

In the footage, the dog can be seen running on the busy road.

At the same time, a motorcyclist rides slowly beside the poodle, seemingly wanting to ensure his safety.

In her caption, the OP mentioned that the poodle subsequently ran into the undergrowth alongside the expressway.

Netizens expressed their concern for the dog in the comments.

Hoping that he was “safe and sound”, one user noted that his paws must hurt from running on the hot ground.

Animal Wellness Referral Centre rescues dog & reunites it with owner

In a now-deleted post, the owner’s friend also took to the same Facebook group to enquire about the poodle’s whereabouts.

She shared that the dog’s name is Romeo and that he was last seen along the CTE at 12.30pm.

Earlier that day, he was spotted at 12 Hooper Road.

Shortly after, the Animal Wellness Referral Centre uploaded a Facebook post appealing for information regarding Romeo’s owner.

Its staff had found Romeo running along the road outside its clinic at 200 Bukit Timah Road and carried him inside.

Another image shows the poodle having a drink of water in the clinic.

Thanks to the quick actions of the staff, Romeo has since been safely reunited with his owner.

Featured image adapted from Grace Chew on Facebook and Animal Wellness Referral Centre Pte Ltd on Facebook.