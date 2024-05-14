Retirement resort in M’sia has infinity pool & mountain views, fees start from S$1.5K/month

Resort in Malaysia caters to retirees between 50 & 75 years old

Seniors who wish to spend their free time in a peaceful and age-friendly environment can now do so at Millennia Village, a retirement resort in Malaysia.

The resort is a purpose-built senior active living centre situated within the scenic landscape of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.

According to a TikTok video showcasing the resort’s various amenities, there are restaurants, multiple recreational rooms, and 344 residential units in the compound.

Residents aged between 50 and 75 can opt for short and long stays, with monthly fees starting from RM5,500 (S$1,500).

Seniors can relax & connect with nature in retirement resort

A one-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur (KL), Millennia Village is nestled in the serene surroundings of a 32-acre plot in Seremban.

With gardens and walking paths, residents can indulge in the lush greenery and take advantage of privacy scarcely found in urban areas.

A spacious dining area and an infinity pool with mountain-side views are at the heart of the village, which is built on a former quarry.

The restaurant serves buffet breakfasts and dinners daily, offering dishes from various cuisines — be it Malay, Chinese or Indian.

Also to note is the community gym which focuses on low-impact workouts.

Resort has 3 room types starting from S$1,500

According to Millennia Village’s website, the resort offers three room types with monthly fees ranging from S$1,500 (RM5,500) to S$2,100 (RM7,500) for two people per month.

The breakdown is as such:

Studio Plus (465 sq ft) — S$1,500 for two pax per month

Studio Suite (481 sq ft) — S$1,800 for two pax per month

2 Bedroom Suite (878 sq ft) — S$2,100 for two pax per month

These rates include breakfast and dinner, WIFI, water, electricity, laundromat, and weekly housekeeping.

Each room is fully furnished and comes with a balcony, allowing residents to take in scenic views around the resort.

A focus on community at retirement resort

With a slew of community spaces and activities, residents don’t have to worry about getting bored.

Apart from enjoying the infinity pool and keeping fit at the gym, the resort has a rooftop spot where karaoke and hang out sessions.

The resort’s games room is also a space for friendly games including table tennis, billiards, and mahjong.

Bookworms will find solace in the cosy library while the creative types can spend time in the art room.

For those who are more outdoorsy, Millennia Village also has that covered.

According to its website, the village has a three-acre nursery for residents who want to grow their own produce.

Hiking trails and walking paths around the village also provide opportunities for residents to get in touch with nature.

This includes taking leisurely walks by a scenic lake, framed by a magnificent rugged granite rock formation that serves as the backdrop for the village.

Resort facilitates healthcare of elderly residents

As accidents can happen at any time, the resort has an emergency response team with skilled staff who can handle the following:

CPR

Automated external defibrillators

Choke victims

First-aid management

Spinal injuries and patient transportation

There are also hospitals and healthcare centres within a 15-minute drive such as Columbia Asia Hospital and KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital, among others.

In 2028, the resort will add a care centre for those who need 24/7 support in their daily lives.

The three-storey Assisted Living Residence will have amenities such as physiotherapy rooms, treatment rooms, dining halls, lounge areas, and more.

For some retirees looking for peace away from the city and a supportive community, Millennia Village might fit the bill.

Those interested can find out more on the website and contact details listed below:

Millennia Village

Address: Desa Millennia Mutiara, Persiaran Millennia Mutiara, Bandar Seremban, 70200 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia

Contact:+606 760 9677, +6012 890 8038

Website: millenniavillage.com

Email: info@millenniavillage.com

